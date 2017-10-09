Nigeria Independence Day :  These cars have been rocking Nigerian roads for the past 57 years

In Nigeria, there are some automobiles that have been rocking various cities in the country since 1960.

According to a collection of cars by an automobile website in the country, these models of car are a reflection of Nigerian lifestyle at independence. Some of these cars include model(s) of Peugeot, Toyota, Benz, Passat, Volvo and Volkswagen.

For the younger generation, this is surely a good way of reflecting and analyzing the development trends of Nigeria and what the future holds for the country.

Here is the list of the cars that have been crushing the dust on Nigerian roads since 1960. These cars are as old as Nigeria.

1. Peugeot 504

2. 1960 Volkswagen Beetle

3. Peugeot 505

4. Benz Regular E230

5. Corcel Passat

6. Volvo Old model