Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Nigeria Independence Day :  These cars have been rocking Nigerian roads for the past 57 years

Nigeria Independence Day These cars have been rocking Nigerian roads for the past 57 years

  • Published: , Refreshed:

These cars are the definition of lifestyle in Nigeria as at 1960, and many of the older generation are still at home with the products.

Nigeria at independence is one of the most advanced new countries. play

Nigeria at independence is one of the most advanced new countries.

(NigerianEye)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Nigeria, there are some automobiles that have been rocking various cities in the country since 1960.

According to a collection of cars by an automobile website in the country, these models of car are a reflection of Nigerian lifestyle at independence. Some of these cars include model(s) of Peugeot, Toyota, Benz, Passat, Volvo and Volkswagen.

For the younger generation, this is surely a good way of reflecting and analyzing the development trends of Nigeria and what the future holds for the country.

Here is the list of the cars that have been crushing the dust on Nigerian roads since 1960. These cars are as old as Nigeria.

1. Peugeot 504

Peugeot 504, the car for the wealthy and elite till 1990. play

Peugeot 504, the car for the wealthy and elite till 1990.

(autoreportng.com)

 

2. 1960 Volkswagen Beetle

This model of Volkswagen is now commonly use for driving school in Lagos. play

This model of Volkswagen is now commonly use for driving school in Lagos.

(autoreportng.)

3. Peugeot 505

Peugeot 505 is a classical car for the elite as at independence and many older generations still find it appealing. play

Peugeot 505 is a classical car for the elite as at independence and many older generations still find it appealing.

(Autoreport.ng)

4. Benz Regular E230

This car invested the title of elite in its owner. play

This car invested the title of elite in its owner.

(autoreportng.com)

5. Corcel Passat

Corcel Passat is one of the king of the road during this era. play

Corcel Passat is one of the king of the road during this era.

(Autoreport.ng)

 

6.  Volvo Old model

The sound of this car is unique. play

The sound of this car is unique.

(autoreport.ng)

 

Top 3

1 RIP Ivory Coast striker shot dead in his home countrybullet
2 Scandal Dove apologises for racist soap advert after social media uproarbullet
3 Accra's Fashion Week These plus size models left the audience stunnedbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Crossing Borders Here is how much visa cost to travel from Ghana to these top travel destinations
null
Lifestyle Why divorce rates between couples with lower education is soaring
null
Lifestyle Patti LaBelle taught us how to make sweet potato pie — here’s how it turned out
Rafferty Law made his first appearance on the runway on 2014.
Lifestyle The curious life of model, musician and entrepreneur Rafferty Law, Jude Law's 21-year-old lookalike son