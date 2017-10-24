Natural Methods :  5 tips to make your sperm stronger, faster and more fertile

Men with poor sperm count or quality are advised to take e medication course in order to solve these problems when are trying to become parents.

However, there are many natural ways you can try to prepare yourself physically and mentally to become a dad.

Scroll down for some tips:

Habits to avoid for healthier sperm

Try to avoid alcohol because it can affect your overall health, including sperm count and quality. Also, studies show that placing your mobile closer to your pelvis can damage sperm health.

Beware of pesticides in food

According to studies, men who consume the most amount of pesticide loaded food have low sperm health. This also includes a healthy diet of fruit and vegetables.

How can yoga increase sperm count?

Yoga improves the reproductive gland’s health and prolongs the reproductive age of a man. Also, yoga keeps the sperm count at ideal level.

Exercises with deep breathing are one of the best exercises for relaxation which are recommended by health practitioners.

What lifestyle mistakes affect your sperm health?

These lifestyle choices that can affect your sperm heath include the undergarments your wear to the diet you follow. So, this means it is highly important to make the right lifestyle choices if you want to keep your sperm quality healthy and sexual health too.

What kind of underwear is better for sperm health?

The sperm quality depends on the kind of underwear you wear. Of course it does not depend only on this, but there are great chances of increasing the sperm quality by choosing the right kind of underwear.