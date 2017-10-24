Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Mr Ugly Contest :  In the era of beauty pageants,Zimbabwe is searching for its ugliest man

The winner of the previous Zimbabwe's Mister Ugly contest was deemed 'Too Handsome' by an angry crowd

Zimbabwe is in the running to crown its  ugliest man of 2017 after the contest took a break for a year a over lack of funding.

This year's contest will see 13 participants compete for the right to be crowned as the southern African country's  worst looking man on November 25.

The winner will  represent the country at the maiden Mr Ugly Africa contest to be held next year in South Africa.

According to the pageant organiser ,David Machowa, his outfit is looking out for appearance, confidence, zeal and character to avoid problems faced in the past.

Mr Ugly Zimbabwe was embroiled in controversy in 2015 when the winner, Mison Sere was accused of faking his ugliness.

Sere's victory earned him a $500 reward.

The runner up and three-time former champion William Masvinu said he was cheated because Sere was not naturally ugly, and too handsome for the title.

The contest started running in 2011 and has gained a small following in the country.

