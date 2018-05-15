Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

play Accra Marriott Hotel Exterior
Accra Marriott hotel, a brand that inspires travel for the next generation of travelers who blend work and play, debuted in Ghana in April.

The new facility in Accra is a premium lifestyle brand from the US based Marriott International.

The luxury international hotel offers an unmistakable urban spirit, blending contemporary design with cosmopolitan sophistication. It adds to the brand's growing global portfolio.

Located in the heart of the Airport City, a burgeoning urban development, the facility occupies an enviable location with major city landmarks and experiences within easy reach.

Accra Marriott hotel has been designed with creative, well-traveled, entrepreneurial spirits in mind.

Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa (BISSA) spent a day at the Accra's latest luxury hotel and the view was incredibly spectacular.

Restaurant: Awesome restaurant located on the lobby area where guests can enjoy great meals.

play Accra Marriott Hotel Great Room

play Accra Marriott Hotel

play Accra Marriott Hotel Fammy's Pool Bar & Barbeque

AC Lounge:  A relaxing and design-oriented lounge where guests can work, relax, or enjoy a cocktail or a selection of wines by the glass.

play Accra Marriott Hotel Great Room

play Accra Marriott Hotel Executive Lounge Terrace

 

Swimming Pool Area: A gorgeous swimming pool is located offering spectacular view. 

play Accra Marriott Hotel Exterior

play Accra Marriott Hotel Pool Romantic Dinner

Hotel Gym

play Accra Marriott Hotel Gym

 

Luxurious rooms: Experience a comfortable and quality sleep with a plush and elegant Marriott Bedding.

play Accra Marriott Hotel Club King

play Accra Marriott Hotel Junior Suite Living Room

Accra Marriott Hotel Nkrumah Ballroom Theatre

play Accra Marriott Hotel Nkrumah Ballroom Theatre

 

Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa (BISSA) truly enjoyed the new Hotel by Marriott International. The night average rate ranges from $267 to $322, the location is hard to beat, the views and amenities are great and the rooms are gorgeous.

