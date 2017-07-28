Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Lifestyle :  You can stay in one of Pablo Escobar's former mansions for $515 a night

One of Pablo Escobar's former mansions is now the recently expanded luxury hotel Casa Malca. The property in Tulum, Mexico was abandoned after Escobar died in '93 and was purchased in 2012 by NYC art dealer Lio Malca.

Artwork from Malca's private collection is on display throughout the hotel, including the 42 suites. Prominent artists include Keith Haring, KAWS, and Marion Peck.

The estate is popular for weddings and honeymoons. Hotel decor features Mayan-inspired details and natural wood. The restaurant offers Mexican and European cuisine and there are two bars. There is a 180-meter long private beach as well as an outdoor and an indoor pool. Rooms start at $515 a night.

