Lifestyle :  Why rich Nigerians and celebrities are obsessed with flying and owning private jets

Nigeria has been reported to accommodate the highest number of private owners in Africa.

The latest report by a leading Nigerian Newspaper, The GuardianNG noted that there are about 200 registered private jets in the country.

Official figures from the Canadian aircraft manufacturer, Bombardier also confirmed that the African nation ranked next behind United States of America (USA), United Kingdom (UK) and China among countries that top their orders for the supply of the plane type.

A handful of rich Nigerians and celebrities across all sphere of human endeavours considered flying or owning a private jet as the peak of their achievements and class. This includes the religious class.

It is also generally believed that when you start earning big bucks, purchasing a yacht or a mansion would have been impressive enough, but nothing can compete with the status of owning or flying a private jet.

Despite the hefty costs of maintaining such lifestyle and economic stress in the country, there are about 409 scheduled and non-scheduled of these super luxury gadgets packed at various airports across the country.

Hence, it is not surprising that Switzerland’s ExecuJet Aviation Group, which manages the world’s largest fleet of private jets chose Lagos as the location for its West African facility. This calls for investigations into why rich Nigerians and many of its celebrities and socialists consider this lifestyle an opium.

1. To fly in style

Nigerian rich men and celebrities noted that their choice of flying a private jet is an extension of their style. Hence, it is considered a dream.

Politicians have also joined this trend by making it an inevitable tool for their trade.

Meeting the people and electorates in this style is one thing a presidential aspirant must have, a former Chairman of Labour Party in the country noted.

2. To have control over daily schedule

Other reasons given by some of these jet owners is on the need to have control over their own time.

For many of these Nigerians, their daily schedule is usually compacted with many business and social functions that are inevitable.

“Sometimes, I will have three meetings in different African countries. Hence, using a private jet is obligatory to keep my business going”, one of the jet owners noted.

3. To save money

Having a jet has also been considered a cost saving mechanism by most rich Nigerian and celebrities.

The need for a frequent flight due to business meetings and engagements may result in a huge business cost. Hence, most rich men are considering hiring or getting one.

4. Not to depend on airport schedules

One thing a business man in Nigeria cannot afford to do is having his schedule around operations of Nigerian airlines.

Flight cancellations and delays are known attributes of many airlines operating in the country. Towards avoiding such scenarios, most Nigerians who can afford this luxury go for it.