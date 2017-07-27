Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Lifestyle :  Why drinking apple juice will leave you hungrier and fatter but eating an apple is good for you

  Published:
Business Insider UK spoke with Dr Michael Mosley, author of "The clever guts diet" who explained why the benefits of eating an apple far outweigh drinking apple juice.

"We have this notion that it’s a good idea to drink fruit juice because it's got vitamins in.

"Unfortunately, it’s not such a great thing because if you take something like just an apple, when you remove the core and when you remove the skin, then essentially you are left with a sort of sugary carbie thing. And you can consume huge amounts of apple juice, lots and lots of calories;" Dr Mosley told Business Insider UK.

"Eating an apple is a completely different experience because it has the skin on, it has much more fibre, and you’re not going to eat four or five apples in one go.

"The evidence is very, very clear that eating apples cuts your risk of things like type 2 diabetes and also becoming fat, whereas drinking apple juice has exactly the opposite effect."

Produced by Leon Siciliano. Special thanks to Joe Daunt

