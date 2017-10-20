Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Lifestyle :  We went to the Queen's McDonald's — and it's one of the poshest we've ever seen

Lifestyle We went to the Queen's McDonald's — and it's one of the poshest we've ever seen

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Her Royal Highness is associated with many things — bright outfits, pearls, Land Rovers, and corgis, to name but a few. Fast food is not one of those things.

The Queen watched on as we ate. play

The Queen watched on as we ate.

(Business Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • We went to the Queen's very own McDonald's and it's one of the poshest we've seen.
  • Her Majesty travelled up with us on the train and joined us for a very English breakfast.
  • Customers were blissfully ignorant that they were scoffing Big Macs on the Queen's land.

As Britain's head of state, Queen Elizabeth II owns a lot of land. Her £13 billion ($17 billion) property empire includes iconic race courses, grand hotels, historic castles, and even an offshore energy portfolio.

She also happens to own a franchise of McDonald's in Oxfordshire. Well, sort of. The McDonald's at the Banbury Gateway Shopping Park sits on land that forms part of the Crown Estate.

It's not the first time the fast food giant has been on the Queen's turf. She used to own a branch on the Bath Road Retail Park in Slough before selling the land last year for £177 million. But the Banbury branch, which opened in 2015, is definitely hers.

Naturally, Business Insider went to investigate...

We made the 80-mile journey out of London to take Her Majesty for breakfast. What we found was a McDonald's fit for a Queen, stuffed full of the fanciest mod-cons the chain has to offer.

First, we caught a train from Marylebone station to Banbury in Oxfordshire. In total, the journey took two hours via two trains, two tubes, and a bus.

null play

null

(Business Insider)

Her Majesty came for the ride. Sadly, we couldn't stretch to first class, but she perked up once we reached our destination.

null play

null

(Business Insider)

Inside, it immediately felt different to most McDonald's. There were leather sofas and booth-like seats, laminate floors, and white Eames chairs. Beats benches and swivel stools.

null play

null

(Business Insider)

Customers are greeted by digital menu boards, while free Samsung tablets sit on some tables. So even the Queen can send a tweet or two.

null play

null

(Business Insider)

If Samsung's not your thing, there's free WiFi and air charging ports.

null play

null

(Business Insider)

There was also table service. So once you've picked and paid for your food you can just chill out and soak up the ambience.

To mark the occasion, we decided to order a royally British breakfast consisting of a bacon butty, hash brown, and cup of tea...

null play

null

(Business Insider)

...all eaten under Her Majesty's watchful eye, of course.

null play

null

(Business Insider)

The manager and franchise owner declined to comment, but were aware that the branch is part of the Crown Estate. We also spoke to customers, who were blissfully ignorant that they were scoffing Big Macs on the Queen's land.

So now the secret's out, next time you're in Banbury McDonald's remember to raise a glass and toast the Queen.

Cheers!

null play

null

(BI)
null play

null

(AP)

Top 3

1 Lifestyle These are 10 best African countries for skills development and...bullet
2 Ranked The most influential Africans in filmbullet
3 Lifestyle What you need to know about human organ trafficking in Africabullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Lupita Nyong'o.
Lifestyle Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o speaks out about her shocking encounters with Harvey Weinstein
#Forbes400 We compared the combined net worth of America and Africa's 9 richest people
Akshay Ruparelia is a 19-year-old property tycoon.
Lifestyle This 19-year old entrepreneur sold his first house while studying his A levels — and is now a millionaire property tycoon
lulu cia puppy
Lifestyle This CIA dog got fired because she didn't want to sniff bombs