Lifestyle :  We went to the launch party of London's first hot tub boat ride – here's what it was like

We went to the launch party of London's first hot tub boat ride – here's what it was like

We went to the launch party of London's first hot tub boat ride – here's what it was like

  • Published:
London now has a floating hot tub boat ride, known as The HotTug, which takes people along Regent's Canal.

The water in the hot tub is heated with a wood-burning stove and powered by an electric motor. Each ride lasts around 90 minutes and costs £220 per boat.

Each boat can seat up to 7 people.

Business Insider UK went along to the launch party at Islington boat club.

Watch this video to see how the hot tubs work, and what to expect with the experience.

Produced by David Ibekwe. Filmed by Leon Siliciano and Joe Daunt

