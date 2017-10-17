Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Lifestyle :  We went to a Harry Potter-themed dinner where guests get an edible Hogwarts letter

Guests dine at candlelight sitting at a long table and even get an edible Hogwarts letter at the Library.

Private members club Library in London is running a 7-course Harry Potter-themed dinner.

A "wizard" performs tricks during the night as dinner is served.

Each of the seven courses is inspired by a Harry Potter book, like this quail egg presented as a golden snitch.

The supper club only runs on Fridays and Saturdays.

A non-members ticket costs £75.

Produced and filmed by Claudia Romeo

