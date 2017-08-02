Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

We got behind the wheel of a $3.5 million Bugatti Chiron — it's like no other car in the world

Lifestyle We got behind the wheel of a $3.5 million Bugatti Chiron — it's like no other car in the world

Transportation reporter Benjamin Zhang took a ride in a $3.5 million Bugatti Chiron.

As the successor to the game-changing Veyron, the Chiron has the unenviable task of following in the foot steps of an automotive icon.

Fortunately for Bugatti, the Veyron is about as competent of a start point as one can ask for. And Bugatti's director of design Achim Anscheidt is one of the best in the business.

Anscheidt, a veteran of VW Group and Porsche's design departments, joined Bugatti as its design boss in 2004 just as the Veyron was readied for production.

With the Chiron, Anscheidt got his shot at the momentous task of creating the first new Bugatti in a decade. During its development, Bugatti built more than 30 prototypes that completed more than 300,000 miles of testing and went through more than 200 sets of tires.

Here's what it's like to be behind the wheel.

