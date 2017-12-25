Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Lifestyle :  Volunteers turned a major London train station into a homeless shelter for Christmas

Lifestyle Volunteers turned a major London train station into a homeless shelter for Christmas

  
Network Rail

Volunteers have transformed one of London's busiest train stations into a homeless shelter on Christmas Day, where people with nowhere else to go can get a warm, festive meal.

Dozens of people gave up their Christmas Day to turn Euston station, a major terminus which connects the capital with Scotland and the Midlands, into shelter for around 200 homeless people.

Christmas is the only day of the year where no trains at all run from Euston, which is also a major interchange on the London Underground.

Since it was due to be empty, owners Network Rail allowed Steve Naybour, one of their their engineers, to organise a massive charity effort, which saw the concourse transformed.

