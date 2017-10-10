Lifestyle :  Thrill-seekers are launching off a huge ramp with bungee cords attached to them in the French Alps

The Bun J Ride lets you launch off a ramp with bungee cords attached. It combines bungee cords, a huge ramp, and zip lining. Jumpers are harnessed to mobile bungee cords.

It has two locations in the French Alps: Saint Jean de Sixt and Tignes.

The ramp in St Jean de Sixt hangs off a cliff, there is a 40m drop from the end of the ramp, and the jump is 50m long.

The Tignes venue is specifically for ski and snowboard jumps. This ramp is 2600m above sea level and the jump is 70m long.

Produced by Claudia Romeo