Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Lifestyle :  Thrill-seekers are launching off a huge ramp with bungee cords attached to them in the French Alps

Lifestyle Thrill-seekers are launching off a huge ramp with bungee cords attached to them in the French Alps

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Bun J Ride combines bungee cords, a huge ramp, and zip lining. It has two locations in the French Alps: Saint Jean de Sixt and Tignes.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Bun J Ride lets you launch off a ramp with bungee cords attached. It combines bungee cords, a huge ramp, and zip lining. Jumpers are harnessed to mobile bungee cords.

The ride combines bungee cords, a huge ramp, and zip lining.

Jumpers are harnessed to mobile bungee cords before launching themselves off the ramp.

It has two locations in the French Alps: Saint Jean de Sixt and Tignes.

The ramp in St Jean de Sixt hangs off a cliff, there is a 40m drop from the end of the ramp, and the jump is 50m long.

The Tignes venue is specifically for ski and snowboard jumps. This ramp is 2600m above sea level and the jump is 70m long.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

Top 3

1 RIP Ivory Coast striker shot dead in his home countrybullet
2 Nigeria Independence Day These cars have been rocking Nigerian roads...bullet
3 Scandal Dove apologises for racist soap advert after social media uproarbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Lifestyle Brits try KFC's Double Down burger for the first time — and the soggy reality didn't match expectations
Haute Couture 6 times luxury fashion brands appropriated African designs
Asgar Patel has an estimated net worth of $615 million (£467.5 million).
Lifestyle An 83-year-old woman was reunited with her 'brother' after 60 years — and discovered he's one of the world's richest men
The ring holds a lot of hope for many African young girls.
Lifestyle ‘Vaginal Ring’ that prevents HIV/AIDS transmission during sex gets Africa test