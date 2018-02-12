Lifestyle :  Thousands of flights to a London airport have been cancelled because of a World War II bomb found near the runway

news

Google Maps/Business Insider

London City Airport closed down on Sunday night after a World War II bomb was found nearby.

Workers found the unexploded device at the King George V Dock by the River Thames.

Unexploded bombs dropped in WWII are often found in London.

All flights in and out of London on Monday have been cancelled.



An airport in east London has been shut after an unexploded World War II bomb was discovered nearby.

London City Airport closed down at 10.00 p.m. local time (GMT) on Sunday after workers found the unexploded bomb at 5.06 a.m. that morning, the London Metropolitan Police said.

They had been carrying out preplanned work at the King George V Dock by the River Thames.

The area where the airport now stands used to be an industrial centre, and came under heavy bombardment from German planes. Unexploded ordnance still occasionally turns up during construction work.

The bomb found on Sunday is a 500 kg tapered end shell, measuring about 1.5 metres (4.9 feet) long and stuck in dense silt, the Met added.

The airport was closed for the whole of Monday, with all flights in and out of London cancelled. This will affect 16,000 passengers, an airport spokeswoman told the BBC.

Police officers and bomb specialists from the Royal Navy have closed off the surrounding area and evacuated local residents while they deal with the device.

They plan to remove the bomb by taking it out of the silt and then floating it into the Thames.

London City Airport operates flights to and from the UK and Europe, as well as New York. More than 4.5 million people used the airport last year.

Robert Sinclair, the airport's CEO, told passengers due to fly on Monday not to come to the airport.