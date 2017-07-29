Lifestyle :  This is what it's like to go on London's floating hot tub boat ride

London now has a floating hot tub boat ride, known as The HotTug, which takes people along Regent's Canal.



The water in the hot tub is heated with a wood-burning stove and powered by an electric motor. Each ride lasts around 90 minutes and costs £220 per boat.



Each boat can seat up to 7 people.

Business Insider UK went along to the launch party at Islington boat club.

Watch this video to see how the hot tubs work, and what to expect with the experience.

Produced by David Ibekwe. Filmed by Leon Siciliano and Joe Daunt