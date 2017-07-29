Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Lifestyle :  This is what it's like to go on London's floating hot tub boat ride

Lifestyle This is what it's like to go on London's floating hot tub boat ride

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

London now has a floating hot tub boat ride, known as The HotTug, which takes people along Regent's Canal.

The water in the hot tub is heated with a wood-burning stove and powered by an electric motor. Each ride lasts around 90 minutes and costs £220 per boat.

Each boat can seat up to 7 people.

Business Insider UK went along to the launch party at Islington boat club.

Watch this video to see how the hot tubs work, and what to expect with the experience.

Produced by David Ibekwe. Filmed by Leon Siciliano and Joe Daunt

Top 3

1 Lifestyle How soon would you say 'I love you'? Check out these 5 ways...bullet
2 Lifestyle Hypertension:The silent killer spreading across Africabullet
3 Lifestyle Why drinking apple juice will leave you hungrier and...bullet

Lifestyle

justin Instagram:vsangelsjustinb
Lifestyle 'It is very scary': a Victoria's Secret model trainer was shocked by London's obsession with this high-intensity workout
null
Lifestyle You can now use your fingerprint as a boarding pass on select Delta flights
null
Lifestyle We went to the world’s first rooftop vineyard — here’s what it’s like
null
Lifestyle This French castle can be yours for $17 million — take a look inside