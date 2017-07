Château de La Barben is located in Aix-en-Provence, South of France. The castle is nearly 1,000 years old.

The current owner's father bought it in the '60s. It has been running as a family business to rent out rooms as bed and breakfasts, and for the public to enjoy. The owners want to move on, and it is currently for sale.

The incredible home includes about 60 different rooms and 700 acres of land.