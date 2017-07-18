Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

This chef makes cakes that look like pizzas, burgers, and hotdogs

Lifestyle This chef makes cakes that look like pizzas, burgers, and hotdogs

  Published:
UK chef Ben Churchill - also known as the Food Illusionist - creates desserts that resemble savoury dishes.

Some of his creations look like pork pies, pizzas and even a Full English breakfast. For the breakfast, he uses chocolate for the sausages, marzipan for the beans and lemon cake as the toast.

He also makes dessert versions of popular objects, like the "Iron Throne" from Game of Thrones as well as edible Fidget Spinners.

You can find more of the Food Illusionist's work on his Facebook Page and Instagram.

Produced by David Ibekwe.

