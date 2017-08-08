Lifestyle :  These are the most watched videos by African music stars on YouTube

With Internet penetration expanding steadily across Africa, video streaming platforms, such as YouTube, are becoming an increasingly important medium for sharing and enjoying the music of some of the continent’s biggest artists.

Business Insider SSA lists the most popular.

1. P-Square: ‘Personally’ (76 Million)

With a record 76 million views and counting, “Personally,” the 2014 hit song by the duo of Nigerian twins Peter and Paul Okoye, P-Square is the most watched African music video on YouTube.

“Personally” is an uptempo tune featuring lots of background percussion and its own unique dance steps. According to P-Square, the song is their own tribute to Michael Jackson, the late-music legend who had a huge influence on their career.

2. Yemi Alade: ‘Johnny’ (72 Million)

Following its release in 2014, song “Johnny” by Yemi Alade enjoyed massive rotation on radio and TV stations across Africa, earning several awards along the way. Therefore, it is no surprise to find it is the second most watched African music video on YouTube. The song also holds the title of the most watched music video by an African woman on YouTube.

3. Sarkodie: ‘Adonai’ (44 Million)

ollowing on the success of his “Sarkology” album, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie released the remix to the song “Adonai,” featuring Castro, and the song quickly became an instant hit across Africa. The song has garnered more than 44 million views on YouTube, and it is the only song on the top 5 list by a non-Nigerian artist.

4. D’Banj: Oliver Twist (42 Million)

“Oliver Twist,” the chart-topping song by Nigerian singer-songwriter D’Banj, was released in 2012 as the lead single for the album “D’Kings Men.”

It debuted at No. 9 on the U.K. Singles Chart and went on to become an international hit, enjoying remixes and covers from global superstars, such as Kanye West and PitBull.

The official music video was released to YouTube later in 2012, and it quickly became the most watched African music video on YouTube. It has since fallen to No. 4 on the list, but it still boasts a respectable 42 million views.

5 .Davido—Aye (40 Million)

“Aye” by Nigerian recording artist Davido rounds up our list of the five most viewed African song videos on YouTube.

The song’s release in 2014 was timed to coincide with the Valentine season. It quickly became a hit, shooting to the top of music charts on the continent. The music video for the song currently has more than 40 million views on YouTube.