Lifestyle :  These are 10 best African countries for skills development and education

Human capital development has been major hindrances of development in Africa. For the continent, the need is not multinational corporations, infrastructure or technology but the quality of education and skills.

To most economies in the world today, quality of education skills are the major currencies of development. As regards these, there are some African countries that stand in the class of other developed countries.

According to latest Human Capital Report 2017, Norway is the best country in the world in terms of training and education. Finland is in 2nd place while Switzerland occurred the 3rd place position.

For Africa, the following are the top 10 countries with the best quality of education and skills.

1. Rwanda (71)

2. Ghana (72)

3. Cameroon (73)

4. Mauritius (74)

5. Kenya (78)

6. Zambia (80)

7. Uganda (81)

8. South Africa (87)

9. Botswana (91)

10. Egypt (97)

The Human Capital Index is an annual report which ranks 130 countries on how well they are developing their human capital, which is mainly measured by the quality of education and the skills set of their workforce.

Also, the HCI rank for each country was scaled from 0 (worst) to 100 (best) across four sub-indexes - capacity, deployment, development and know-how.