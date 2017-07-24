Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Lifestyle :  These 7 detailed floor plans show how big the flats and apartments of famous fictional characters actually are

  • Published:

With most film and TV scenes filmed in the same rooms and from the same angles, it's hard to tell what's actually inside a character's house.

Last year, we took a look at what it would cost to live in the homes of your favourite fictional characters.

If you've ever wondered how big the homes of your favourite fictional characters actually are, look no further.

Clarendon Serviced Apartments has put together detailed, furnished floor plans of some of the homes of the most famous fictional characters.

From Carrie Bradshaw's New York City apartment to Dexter Morgan's Miami-based lair, scroll down for a detailed look at how big the flats and apartments of seven famous fictional characters actually are, along with their make-believe addresses.

FRIENDS: Apartments 19 & 20, 495 Grove Street, New York — Chandler & Joey/Monica & Rachel's Apartments.

Apartment 20, where the gang spend most of their time, and where Monica and Chandler end up, would cost £3.08 million today.



SHERLOCK: 221B Baker Street, London — Sherlock Holmes’ Flat.

Now home to a museum, Sherlock Holmes' Baker Street flat is one of London's top tourist locations.



THE BIG BANG THEORY: Apartments 4A & 4B, 2311 North Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena — Sheldon, Leonard & Penny's Apartments.

The New York Post estimates that Sheldon and Leonard's apartment would cost around $2,000 (£1,535) a month in rent.



FIFTY SHADES OF GREY: The Escala, Seattle, Washington — Christian Grey's Apartment.

The penthouse that served as the inspiration behind Grey's apartment went up for sale for $8.8 million (£6.8 million) last year.



SEX AND THE CITY: 245 East 73rd Street, New York City — Carrie Bradshaw's Apartment.

Bradshaw paid just $700 (£537) a month for her rent-controlled apartment for most of the series — a highly unlikely prospect for a columnist.



BREAKING BAD: 308 Negra Arroyo Lane, Albuquerque, New Mexico — The White Residence.

The property would cost £155,000 to buy, according to Which?



DEXTER: 10B, 8240 Palm Terrace, Miami, Florida — Dexter Morgan's Apartment.

The apartment features in almost every episode — Dexter even keeps trophy slides of his victims' blood in his air conditioner.



ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES: Flat 127, Nelson Mandela House, Peckham — Del Boy & Rodney's Flat.

Despite being set in Peckham, the flat was actually in Acton, west London.



