Lifestyle :  The reporter behind The New Yorker's explosive Weinstein investigation is working on a 'Daily Show' for Britain

Ronan Farrow, the American journalist behind The New Yorker's explosive investigation into Harvey Weinstein this week, is developing a new TV show in Britain.

The reporter has teamed up with "The Daily Show" co-creator Madeleine Smithberg to create a topical satire show for UK commercial broadcaster Channel 4.

Channel 4 confirmed the project to Business Insider, but it was first mentioned last week by the company's Head of Entertainment, Ed Havard, at a conference run by Broadcast magazine.

Details on the project are thin, but a person working on this show said it is being developed with the working title "Cocks News" by Canadian production firm Soshefeigh Media.

Havard said: "We are working on an incredibly exciting development with Soshefeigh, Ronan Farrow, and Madeleine Smithberg. They’re a formidable combination, that taps into some of the strongest satirical and journalistic pedigree in the US."

The UK has traditionally struggled to replicate the success of topical US comedies like Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" and "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," which airs on HBO.

ITV tried it earlier this year with "The Nightly Show," but programming boss Kevin Lygo said it failed for a "million reasons." Channel 4's "The Last Leg," and BBC series "Have I Got News For You" and "Mock The Week," are the closest UK equivalents of long-running US brands.

Channel 4 will be hoping that Farrow and Smithberg have the right ingredients to provide a satirical take on the UK through the eyes of America.