Lifestyle :  The cost of renting these lavish apartments in Accra is mind-blowing

Too heavy for the pocket of an average Ghanaian
Here are some of the luxurious apartments in Ghana's capital
Palmer's Place (Devtraco Plus)- Airport Residential
RENTAL PRICE- $6,000 per month
Uncompromised, first class workmanship forms the foundation of this exclusive development of seven modern townhomes.
Classy, stylish, spaciously designed and equipped with an excellent level of specification, Palmers Place offers a superb home; from the ready-to-impress kitchen down to the finer details of the finish.
With its settings, the Airport Residential locale is packed with shops, foodie pit-stops and banks – so you will be spoilt for choice whether your taste runs to family-run restaurants, boutique shops or simply managing your finances.
This is a perfect abode for young cosmopolitan families and retired professionals alike – both are guaranteed to find delight in this gated residential haven fully equipped with first class amenities.
Villagio Vista
RENTAL PRICE- $5,500 per month
Villagio Vista, the most exclusive residential complex in Accra is conveniently located in Airport West residential area. Living at Villagio means lifestyle with a range of facilities second to none.
In the Azure tower, a 17-storey building of three and four bedroom apartments is a tastefully furnished apartment featuring:
Spacious living and dining area with a full height sliding windows opening on to the balcony overlooking the central garden
Modern fully fitted kitchen with top of the range appliances.
Independent maid’s accommodation with bathroom
En-suite master bedroom with balcony
Secondary en-suite bedroom with balcony and an additional bedroom with external bathroom.
Each Villagio apartment is beautifully designed and fitted with contemporary style fixtures and fittings. This apartment is neatly and stylishly furnished to ensure residents enjoy the space and comforts available.
The most exclusive Japanese restaurant and the rooftop Skybar complement the Villagio lifestyle.
The Residence (Clifton Homes) - Cantonments
RENTAL PRICE - $3,804 per month
28 Designer Apartments located in prime Cantonments, near the US Embassy in Accra. It is a 3 Bed Apartment with separate open plan living area
With unprecedented demand all properties at this contemporary development sold out on the night of the Launch Event in mid 2012.
The apartments are centred around a tranquil, light-drenched atrium whilst each home features double sliding windows and glass balconies to further enhance the feeling of light.
Facilities:
Luxor Garden apartment - Airport West
RENTAL PRICE- $3500 per month
2 & 3 Bedroom fully fitted and furnished apartments. 16 units in 2 blocks apartments.
Complete kitchen: fridge, cooker, washing machine, microwave
Bedroom furniture and linen, Living room furniture, Dining room and balcony furniture, Office desk, Kitchen appliances and utensils, Flat screen TV and DSTV box , fully air-conditioned, 2 balconies per apartment
Wireless internet, DSTV point, intercom system, On site office, Generator, 24 hour security. Plenty of parking, Swimming pool and Barbecue area, Gym Surrounded by a beautiful garden.
If you wish to have it all inclusive of DSTV, electricity and cleaning of apartment 3 times a week there will be an extra charge of $500 for the 2 bedroom and $700 for bedrooms per month.