Lifestyle :  The cost of renting these lavish apartments in Accra is mind-blowing

Finding a living space in Accra has become a tiresome task. And even if you are lucky enough to find one in town, you'll be blown away by the expensive prices the agents will mention.

Here are some of the luxurious apartments in Ghana's capital

Palmer's Place (Devtraco Plus)- Airport Residential

RENTAL PRICE- $6,000 per month

Uncompromised, first class workmanship forms the foundation of this exclusive development of seven modern townhomes.

Classy, stylish, spaciously designed and equipped with an excellent level of specification, Palmers Place offers a superb home; from the ready-to-impress kitchen down to the finer details of the finish.

With its settings, the Airport Residential locale is packed with shops, foodie pit-stops and banks – so you will be spoilt for choice whether your taste runs to family-run restaurants, boutique shops or simply managing your finances.

This is a perfect abode for young cosmopolitan families and retired professionals alike – both are guaranteed to find delight in this gated residential haven fully equipped with first class amenities.

Villagio Vista

RENTAL PRICE- $5,500 per month

Villagio Vista, the most exclusive residential complex in Accra is conveniently located in Airport West residential area. Living at Villagio means lifestyle with a range of facilities second to none.

In the Azure tower, a 17-storey building of three and four bedroom apartments is a tastefully furnished apartment featuring:

Spacious living and dining area with a full height sliding windows opening on to the balcony overlooking the central garden

Modern fully fitted kitchen with top of the range appliances.

Independent maid’s accommodation with bathroom

En-suite master bedroom with balcony

Secondary en-suite bedroom with balcony and an additional bedroom with external bathroom.

Each Villagio apartment is beautifully designed and fitted with contemporary style fixtures and fittings. This apartment is neatly and stylishly furnished to ensure residents enjoy the space and comforts available.

The most exclusive Japanese restaurant and the rooftop Skybar complement the Villagio lifestyle.

The Residence (Clifton Homes) - Cantonments

RENTAL PRICE - $3,804 per month

28 Designer Apartments located in prime Cantonments, near the US Embassy in Accra. It is a 3 Bed Apartment with separate open plan living area

With unprecedented demand all properties at this contemporary development sold out on the night of the Launch Event in mid 2012.

The apartments are centred around a tranquil, light-drenched atrium whilst each home features double sliding windows and glass balconies to further enhance the feeling of light.

Facilities:

Swimming Pool

Gym

Lift

Parking

Reception

24hr Security and CCTV

Back-up Utilities

Luxor Garden apartment - Airport West

RENTAL PRICE- $3500 per month

2 & 3 Bedroom fully fitted and furnished apartments. 16 units in 2 blocks apartments.

Complete kitchen: fridge, cooker, washing machine, microwave

Bedroom furniture and linen, Living room furniture, Dining room and balcony furniture, Office desk, Kitchen appliances and utensils, Flat screen TV and DSTV box , fully air-conditioned, 2 balconies per apartment

Wireless internet, DSTV point, intercom system, On site office, Generator, 24 hour security. Plenty of parking, Swimming pool and Barbecue area, Gym Surrounded by a beautiful garden.

If you wish to have it all inclusive of DSTV, electricity and cleaning of apartment 3 times a week there will be an extra charge of $500 for the 2 bedroom and $700 for bedrooms per month.