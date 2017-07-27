Lifestyle :  The best street food to eat in 25 countries around the world

From hot dogs to sea urchins, the food you find in market stalls can be a huge indicator of what a country's inhabitants eat on a daily basis.

The heart of a community is often reflected in the type of food it produces, and some of the world's most loved cuisines and comfort foods are best served when fuss-free and on-the-go.

An interactive guide created by online casino JohnSlots lets readers explore 30 well-known food markets from 25 countries around the world, and offers recommendations for visitors.

Demonstrating the array of spices, ingredients, and cooking methods used in street kitchens across the globe, the guide gets readers drooling over everything from candied fruits to seafood stews.

Whether you're planning a last minute holiday or just want to gaze at some droolworthy snaps, here are 30 dishes selected from the guide by Business Insider UK that represent the best things to eat at some of the most vibrant, bustling, and famous food markets the world has to offer.

AUSTRALIA: The Queen Victoria Market in Melbourne offers vendors' takes on street food from all around the globe, including Turkish borek, Dutch pancakes, and this German bratwurst with sauerkraut and mustard.

BRAZIL: Bursting with flavour, the acarajé sandwich has a spicy shrimp mix in the middle of a deep-fried bean croquette. This hot lunchtime favourite is served all across Brazil, and the Sunday Hippie Market in Rio de Janeiro is a great place to grab one while you check out the other stalls.

CANADA: As well as serving classic Canadian buckwheat crepes with pears and cheese, St Lawrence market in Toronto also offers plenty of quality seafood including artisanal smoked salmon.

CHINA: These tanghulu add plenty of colour to the street food stalls along Wangfujing Snack Street in Beijing. The skewers of fruit are candied using sugar syrup to create their characteristic high-shine glaze.

CHINA: Uyghur is a type of naan bread originating from Xinjiang in China. The heavy, oily dough is patterned with decorative stamps which help bakers to distinguish their own products from other vendors at the Kashgar Sunday Market in Xinjiang Weiwuerzizhiqu.

CHILE: If you're feeling more adventurous but still fancy seafood, Santiago's Mercado Central offers plenty of more unusual options. As well as this sea urchin stew, you can also find giant barnacles and giant sea snails.

FINLAND: Old Market Hall in Helsinki serves some of the finest street food going. As well as housing artisanal Finnish chocolate and sweets, you can also grab yourself a blini topped with either salmon or caviar.

GERMANY: München's Viktualienmarkt offers plenty of one of Germany's biggest exports: beer. Paired perfectly with a baked pretzel, or one of the doughnuts and pastries also on sale, a glass of the cold stuff is perfect at any time of day here.

GREECE: The spanakopita is a savoury pastry filled with spinach, feta, onion and egg. As well as these crunchy snacks, the Plaka District in Athens is bursting with other street foods such as falafel and souvlaki — a type of kebab.

HONG KONG: These egg waffles, known locally as Gai Daan Jai, are often topped with fruit or chocolate and can be found from street vendors down Ki Lung Street.

INDIA: Paratha is a traditional Indian flatbread, and can be served on its own as a snack on-the-go, or alongside a meal, as pictured here at the Chandni Chowk market in New Delhi.

ITALY: Italy boasts some of the best food markets in the world, such as Rome's Nuovo Mercato Comunale di Testaccio. Here you can grab perfectly crafted arancini — balls of rice stuffed with cheese, vegetables, or cured meats which are then fried until crisp.

ITALY: Whilst its thinner-crusted cousin might be more widely recognised, this spongy pizza is a local delicacy. Sfincione originates from Sicily, and can be found in food markets across the Italian island, including La Vucciria in Palermo.

JAMAICA: Coronation Market in Kingston sells plenty of Jamaican delicacies, including peppered shrimp, patties, and jerk meat. Authentic jerk chicken should be grilled over a mix of charcoal and fresh green wood, and marinaded in Scotch bonnet peppers alongside other herbs and spices.

MEXICO: Although you can find them all over the world, nowhere does tacos quite like Mexico. Using meat from the leg and the liver, these tacos from Mercado le Merced are stacked with fresh authentic flavours.

MOROCCO: One of Morocco's most well-known street foods is the snail soup. The dish is known as ghoulal, and real locals use a toothpick to eat the flesh from each shell before drinking the broth.

THE NETHERLANDS: The Dutch are known for their patat fries, and there's a reason, too. Crisp and fresh from the fryer, these chips topped with lashings of mayonnaise are perfect for nibbling on while you check out the rest of Albert Cuypstraat in Amsterdam.

NORWAY: Another great market for fresh seafood is Mathallen in Oslo. As well as offering the national delicacies of pickled herring and salmon, you can grab some of these tasty garlic fried prawns.

PERU: Ceviche combines raw fish with lemon and lime juice, which breaks down the flesh and allows spices and flavours to penetrate deeper into the fish. Mercado de Surquillo in Lima partners ceviche with a second serving of lightly fried fish in order to compliment the delicate flavours and textures of the Latin American classic.

SOUTH AFRICA: Potjiekos is a one-pot dish comprising of meat and vegetables slowly cooked with a Dutch-Malay spice blend. It can be found all across South Africa, including at the Oranjezicht City Farmer's Market in Cape Town.

SPAIN: One of the nation's most famous national dishes, paella, can be found all over Spain. At La Bouqueria in Barcelona, the cooking of the rice, meat, and fish is turned into a performance with chefs theatrically stirring paella pans that are often over five feet wide.

SWEDEN: Laden with crispy roasted onions and lashings of mashed potato, this hot dog from Teatern in Stockholm is best paired with ketchup and wholegrain mustard.

THAILAND: These grilled coconut pancakes, known as khanom krok, are crisp on the outside and almost custard-like towards the centre. Although traditionally sweet, this street vendor at Or Tor Kor Market in Bangkok uses savoury toppings to create a variation of the Thai delicacy.

TURKEY: This simit from the Grand Bazaar market in Istanbul is a ring of baked dough coated in molasses then dipped in sesame seeds — the perfect snack to enjoy at any time of day.

UK: A boiled egg encased in sausage meat then rolled in breadcrumbs, the Scotch egg is a British classic. This one, found at Borough Market in London, combines black pudding with traditional sausage meat to incorporate a second British delicacy into the picnic staple.

UK: As well as serving their own national delicacies, many street vendors like to put their own take on another culture's dishes. Model Market in London offers plenty of reimagined dishes from all over the world, including this Argentinian steak with a fresh and vibrant chimichurri.

USA: Sitting on the mouth of the Patapsco River, Baltimore offers the best of the land and the sea's produce. As well as serving up golden crab cakes and corn dogs, Lexington Market is also known for its fried chicken partnered with sweet waffles and syrup.

USA: Pike Place Market in Seattle serves tonnes of beautiful, fresh, and local seafood. You can buy it fresh to take home, or made into classic dishes like this clam chowder.

USA: The Philly cheesesteak is an all-American classic, and there's no better place to sample one than the state of its origin. Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia hosts many variations, including this one which subs out the traditional hoagie roll and adds mac and cheese.

VIETNAM: Pho is a noodle soup made with stock, rice noodles, vegetables, and thin slices of meat. BenThanh Street Food Market in Ho Chi Minh features plenty of pho, as well as offering banh mi sandwiches and op la — a fried-egg dish.