Lifestyle :  The 17 most expensive hotel suites in the world — including one that costs £62,300 a night

The interiors of the world's most luxurious and exclusive hotel suites are usually reserved for the eyes of celebrities, presidents and royalty alone.

However, Elite Traveler magazine has just released a list of the top 100 suites in the world in the 16th edition of its annual guide, offering a sneak peek into some of the most extraordinary places to stay in the world.

Of the full list — three of which are so exclusive that prices are only available upon request — 24 suites are in the US, 10 in the UK and nine in France.

For context, a night at the most expensive suite in the world costs from $80,000 (£62,300) per night, well in excess of the average annual salary.

So from royal suites to plush Parisian penthouses and Fijian hilltop hideaways, scroll down to see inside some of the most stunning suites in the world, ranked in ascending order from cheapest to most expensive.

17. Jewel Suite by Martin Katz, Lotte New York Palace, US — from $25,000 (£19,500) per night. Set across 5,000 square feet in an extravagant triplex, the suite features a two-storey crystal chandelier, as well as floating displays of Katz jewellery worth more than $1.5 million.

16. The Penthouse, Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris, France — from $25,100 (£19,500) per night. The penthouse offers breathtaking views of the City, including the Eiffel Tower from your own private terraces.

15. John Jacob Astor Estate, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Dhaalu Atoll, Maldives — from $26,220 (£20,400) per night. Located at the pinnacle of the lagoon, the estate is the largest and grandest on the island and comes with its own buggy, a dedicated butler, and also houses a 92-square metre swimming pool and Jacuzzi on its minimalist deck.

14. Royal Penthouse Suite, Corinthia London Hotel, UK — from $28,000 (£21,800) per night. Spread across two floors connected by a private internal lift, the suite offers 180º panoramic views of London.

13. Royal Suite, The Plaza, New York, US — from $30,000 (£23,500) per night. The the lavish three-bedroom suite has private lift access and overlooks Fifth Avenue and Pulitzer Fountain.

12. Sterling Suite, the Langham, London, UK — from $30,000 (£23,500) per night. Set on 450 square metres, the suite has six bedrooms, and personal butler.

11. Suite Impériale, Ritz Paris, France — from $30,400 (£23,700) per night. With vast lounges opening onto the Place Vendôme, the suite is decorated with period furniture and old paintings.

10. The Royal Suite, Hôtel Plaza Athénée, Paris, France — from $30,745 (£23,900) per night. The suite encompasses its own steam room, Jacuzzi and balcony overlooking the Eiffel Tower.

9. The Two-Story Sky Villa, Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, USA — from $35,000 per night. The 9,000-square-foot palace comes complete with personal glass lift, glass-enclosed pool, private terraces, massage and fitness rooms and a 24-hour butler service.

8. Suite 5000, Mandarin Oriental, New York, US — from $36,000 (£28,000) per night. The three-bedroom, 3,300-square-foot suite located on the 50th floor features annual art exhibitions and boasts an enviable film and record collection. It also offers guests access to personal stylists and a wardrobe overseen by Dior.

7. Penthouse Suite, Hotel Cala di Volpe, Sardinia, Italy — from $41,177 (£32,000) per night. This three-bedroom suite offers a private rooftop for with views of the Costa Smeralda, a large private swimming pool and wine cellar.

6. Penthouse Suite, Grand Hyatt Cannes Hôtel Martinez, France — from $41,930 (£32,600) per night. The suite occupies a 17,975 square feet, where guests can retreat to the panoramic terrace, relax in the Turkish bath or admire artwork by Picasso. It is used by luxury brands, including Chopard and L’Oréal during the Cannes Film Festival.

5. Five-bedroom, Terrace Suite, The Mark, New York, USA — from $45,000 (£35,000) per night. The palatial, 12,000-square-foot space has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a private library, ballroom, 24-seater dining room, and 2,500-square-foot roof terrace with stunning Central Park views.

4. Hilltop Villa, Laucala Island, Fiji — from $45,000 (£35,000) per night. High in the green hills of Laucala, the 'resort in a resort' offers captivating panoramic views.

3. Ty Warner Penthouse, Four Seasons, New York, US — from $50,000 (£39,000) per night. Guests can choose from four cantilevered glass balconies from which to take in the Manhattan skyline. The master bedroom features a king-size bed complete with 22-karat gold bedspread.

2. Maharajah Pavilion, Raj Palace, Jaipur, India — from $65,000 (£50,600) per night. The multi-level suite features double-height ceilings, crystal chandeliers, a terrace and a private museum.

1. Royal Penthouse Suite, Hotel President Wilson, Geneva, Switzerland — from $80,000 (£62,300) per night. The penthouse suite is officially the most expensive in the world, according to Elite Traveler. It spans the entire top floor of the hotel, from where guests can enjoy uninterrupted views of Lake Geneva from an outdoor terrace.

The following three suites are so exclusive that a price is only available upon request...

The Tata Suite, The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, India — price on request. The lavishly designed Tata suite The suite is decorated in a Colonial style with hand woven silk upholstery embroidered with gold and silver threads and crystal chandeliers

The Royal Villa, Grand Resort Lagonissi, Greece — price on request. The villa comes with an indoor and outdoor heated pool, a fully-equipped gym and steam bath, a private massage area, as well as butler’s quarters with a separate entrance and a bathroom.

The Residence, InterContinental, Geneva, Switzerland — price on request. The Residence sits on the top floor of the hotel, comprises East and West wings, and offers 360º views of the dramatic landscape.