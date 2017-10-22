Lifestyle :  Take a look inside the New York power plant that was abandoned after the Chernobyl disaster

The Shoreham Nuclear Power Plant was built between 1972 - 1984 in New York.

It was met with heavy protests from locals while under construction, this was due to the Chernobyl disaster, which killed 31 people.

Locals in the area feared that the same outcome could happen, and refused to sign evacuation plans which are required before the plant can open and be fully operational.

This led to the full decommission and abandonment of the plant in 1994.

Till this day the building still stands and even has power.

Produced by David Ibekwe.