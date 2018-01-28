Lifestyle :  Take a look inside one of the most exclusive racing clubs in the world

news

The Thermal Club is one of the most exclusive racing clubs in the world, with only 500 total memberships allowed.

Private Villas with racetrack views can cost nearly $7 million to construct and can hold impressive car collections

Members can enjoy 5.1 miles of world-class racing circuits and a full motorsports village.



Spanning nearly 400 acres of land in Palm Desert, California, the exclusive Thermal Club is one of the most impressive racing clubs in the world. Keep scrolling for a closer look: