This sport combines skiing and paragliding.

Speed riders use a much smaller glider than normal paragliders which makes them faster.

It's incredibly dangerous and only the most seasoned skiers and gliders can do it.

Speed riders can reach speeds of up to 90mph just metres away from cliff edges. Watch to find out more.

Produced by Jasper Pickering. Special thanks to David Ibekwe.