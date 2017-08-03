Lifestyle :  'She'd be pickled if she drank that much': Former royal chef sets the record straight on the Queen's rumoured drinking habits

We finally know the truth about Her Majesty's diet, thanks to a former royal chef.

Darren McGrady, who worked for the royal family from 1982 until 1993, set the record straight on the Queen's rumoured eating and drinking habits when he spoke to CNN.

"The Queen's not really bothered about food," he said. "All she cares about are horses and dogs."

According to McGrady, when dining alone on her nights off from entertaining guests at elaborate banquets, it's just grilled or poached fish with vegetables and salad — she particularly enjoys anything farmed on the various royal estates.

She'll also avoid anything starch-based on these nights, so no potatoes, rice, or pasta.

"That's it. That's all she has," he said. "She's very disciplined like that. She could have anything she wanted, but it's that discipline that keeps her so well and so healthy."

McGrady was particularly keen to dispel some of the rumours being spread in the press regarding Her Majesty's drinking habits — some have suggested she knocks back up to four alcoholic drinks a day.

"She'd be pickled if she drank that much," he said. "All I said was she likes a gin and Dubonnet. That's her favourite drink."

Her tipple of choice, made with a sweet wine-based aperitif, is served with a slice of lemon and a lot of ice.

"She doesn't wake up in the morning and have a large gin and tonic." McGrady said. However, she will occasionally treat herself to a glass of wine with dinner — which is usually her preferred sweet German wine.

"Just in the evening," he added. "She certainly doesn't drink four glasses a day."

However, he did admit that the Queen is a chocoholic — though she sticks to the good stuff.

"It has to be the dark chocolate, the darker the better," he said. "She wasn't keen on milk chocolate or white chocolate."

Ultimately, Her Majesty is the kind of person who eats to live rather than lives to eat.

McGrady added that the royal kitchen's utensils are rather dated. "They're still using pots and pans from the 1800s," he said.

When he asked if the royals if they wanted to update some kitchenware, he said he was told that they "needed the money to buy horses and saddles."