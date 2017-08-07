Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Reaching France from Africa is going to get a whole lot shorter as Morocco tests high speed trains

Reaching France from Africa is going to get a whole lot shorter as Morocco tests high speed trains

  Published:

The project is expected to revolutionise transportation in Northern Africa.

Africa's first high speed train undergoing test in Morocco. play A speed train (Morocco World News)
The French-made TGVs are expected to be launched in 2018, but are currently being tested by the Moroccan government along its Atlantic coast of Tangier.

The Moroccan government hinted that the project would connect the nation’s capital, Casablanca and the Tangier region. The $2 billion project would reduce journey (337.4 km) time between the two regions to two hours from 3h 25 mins.

The project is funded by governments of Morocco, France, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirate.

Mohamed Rabie Khlie, Director General of National Rail Operator stated that increase in a number of train users made the upgrade a necessity.

The project is expected to be fully operational in 2018. play

The project is expected to be fully operational in 2018.

(Morocco World News)

"We aim at six million passengers a year after three years of commercial operation, instead of three million currently."

"This should enable us to achieve an operating margin that far exceeds that of conventional trains and will justify the development," Rabie noted.

Morocco’s upgrade of its train network to high-speed trains fits the development goal of the Maghreb nation. Also, Morocco recently signed a trans-regional gas project with Nigeria towards economic integration.

King Mohammed VI and the Moroccan government expect the trains to deliver wealth and prestige for the country.

The Tangiers-Casablanca route is expected to boost tourism and support a wider economic growth of the country.

