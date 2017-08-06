Lifestyle :  RANKED: The 10 highest-paid British supermodels

Britain has produced some incredibly successful supermodels who have gone on to achieve global acclaim, and earn millions of pounds a year.

According to new data compiled by international lingerie brand Bluebella, there is a new highest earning supermodel in Britain — earning an epic £8 million a year salary, or £22,000 a day.

Bluebella calculated the estimations based on the models' catwalk day rates and commercial deals.

So from David Gandy and Naomi Campbell, to some fresh-faced newcomers, scroll down to find out who were the highest billing models in Britain last year.

The ranking is in ascending order, based on the estimated amount of cash they brought in with contracts over the last year.

10. Lottie Moss — £1 million. Kate Moss' younger sister is the newest model to make the list. The 19-year-old 'it girl' is signed to Storm, the agency that discovered Kate. She earned her cash modelling for big names such as Calvin Klein.

9. Erin O'Connor — £1.5 million. 39-year-old O'Connor is a veteran British model, she has worked for Giorgio Armani, Julien Macdonald and Jean-Paul Gaultier. Karl Lagerfeld described her as 'one of the best models in the world.'

8. Jourdan Dunn — £1.75 million. 26-year-old single mother Dunn was scouted aged 15 while shopping in Primark in London. She has been in campaigns for the likes of Selfridges, River Island, Banana Republic, and Benetton.

7. Edie Campbell — £2 million. Lesser known Campbell, 26, is a firm favourite with Vogue, she has also modelled for Chanel, Burberry and Hermes.

6. Georgia May Jagger — £2.5 million. Mick Jagger's youngest daughter, 25-year-old Georgia May is famous for her smile, which makes her one of the most distinctive models in the world. She has high-paying deals with Rimmel, among other brands.

5. Naomi Campbell — £3 million. 47-year-old Campbell is still a big name in the industry after being at the top for three decades. She is still in demand with labels like Gap, who signed her in February 2017.

4 David Gandy — £4 million. 37-year-old Gandy is the only man to make the top 10. He makes his millions thanks to a string of lucrative deals which involve being the face of Marks & Spencer men's underwear and loungewear, as well as Dolce & Gabbana's new Light Blue fragrance.

3. Kate Moss — £5 million. Kate, the queen of the catwalk, lost her place as Britain's highest paid supermodel this year. The 43-year-old's earnings have dipped after she dumped her long-term model agency Storm to go it alone.

2. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley — £6.5 million. The 30-year-old new mum came in as the UK's second highest paid model. She has 7.6 million followers on Instagram and has earned lucrative contracts for Rosie for Autograph make-up and underwear ranges with Marks & Spencer.

1. Cara Delevingne — £8 million a year. The youngest Delevingne sister has officially been crowned Britain's highest paid model, working out equivalent to an estimated £22,000 a day. Her huge social media following — she has over 40 million followers on Instagram —will have no doubt had a hand in her success. Now she has turned her hand to acting.