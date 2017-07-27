Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Lifestyle :  Prince William is leaving the world of work for good — here's his CV in full

  • Published:

William will put in his last shift at the East Anglian Air Ambulance on Wednesday July 27 before becoming a full-time royal. Here's his career so far.

Prince William walks away from one of the East Anglian Air Ambulance's helicopters at Cambridge Airport. play

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prince William is leaving the world of regular work — or at least as regular as an heir to the throne can ever experience.

The Duke of Cambridge will put in his last shift as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance on Wednesday evening.

From then he will be a full-time royal, likely for the rest of his life, as he is second in line to the throne.

He has served mostly in the military, in keeping with royal tradition.

However, he has also tried minimum wage work on a farm, taken a career break for further study, and most recently, worked in the emergency services. Here's a look back at his employment history:

Prince William's CV

1995-2000 School — Eton College

A-Levels: Geography (A), Art History (B), Biology (C)

2000-2001 — Gap year

William visited Belize, Mauritius, Chile and Africa. He also spent a month working as a labourer on a dairy farm in south-west England for minimum wage, then £3.20 an hour.

Prince William treks through southern Chile on his gap year in December 2000. play

(PA)

2001-2005 — University of St Andrew's

Geography, 2.i (he started out studying Art History, but switched)

2005-2009 — British Army

William completed officer training at Sandhurst, beginning military life as a Second Lieutenant. He also trained with the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, eventually rising to the rank of Captain in the Blues and Royals division of the Army.

2009-2013 — Royal Air Force

William formally transferred to the RAF in 2009, where he learned to fly helicopters. In 2010 he moved to Anglesey in Wales, where he flew Sea King search and rescue helicopters over Wales and the Irish Sea.

Prince William in military gear at RAF Shawbury in Shropshire. play

(Sgt Graham Sparks/PA Archive)

He married long-term girlfriend Kate Middleton in 2011. Their first child, Prince George, was born in 2013.

2014 — University of Cambridge

William studied a ten-week course in agriculture, specially designed for him by Cambridge's Programme for Sustainability Leadership. The course is meant help him run the vast estate of the Duchy of Cornwall, which he will one day inherit from Prince Charles.

2015-2017 — East Anglian Air Ambulance

William retrained to fly air ambulances instead of helicopters, and worked a mixture of day and night shifts for a little less than two years.

On leaving the ambulance service, he wrote an article in the local Eastern Daily Press newspaper, in which he said he was "proud" of his work, but had witnessed tragedies "that cannot be unseen."

He concluded: "As I hang up my flight suit, I am proud to have served with such an incredible team of people, who save lives across the region every day."

2017-??? — Full-time royal

Without air ambulance shifts to take up his time, William will likely take on more royal duties like attending ceremonies, meeting heads of state, and representing the UK and Commonwealth overseas. His increased presence comes as his grandfather Prince Philip retires from public life, and the Queen, now 91, continues to reduce her workload.

