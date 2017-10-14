Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Lifestyle :  One of the world's largest affair websites with more than 56 million members has revealed how and why people cheat

The startling results of Ashley Madison's survey uncover how the murky world of cheating actually works.

(Shutterstock/Dean Drobot)
A new survey from Ashley Madison, the online extramarital affairs dating service which has more than 56 million members worldwide, has uncovered how and why people cheat on their partners.

Paul Keable, VP of communications for Ashley Madison said: "The universal desire and inclination to have extramarital affairs is a lot more common than people might think.

"As our data has shown, monogamy is not our natural state and infidelity is part of our DNA."

In a survey in partnership with YourTango, the site asked 1,300 male and female respondents about how they partake in illicit affairs, and uncovered how the murky world of cheating actually works.

Here are some of the report's startling findings:

Men

  • 44% of men said they have cheated on a partner, while 55% have at least contemplated cheating.
  • 27% of men said that if they were unhappy in a relationship and decided to cheat, they would approach a friend...
  • ...While 23% said they would meet a stranger, either out in a bar or while away from home.

Women

  • 39% of women said they have cheated on a partner, while 35% confessed to at least thinking about it.
  • 28% of women said that if they were unhappy in a relationship and decided to cheat, they would approach a friend...
  • ...And 17% said they would meet a stranger, either out in a bar or while away from home.

