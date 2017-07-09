Lifestyle :  One of Paris' most iconic, celebrity-hosting hotels just reopened after a €200 million revival — take a look

Two French Kings, a revolution, a war and countless celebrities.
These are all things that Paris' historic Hôtel de Crillon has withstood over the past 259 years.
Now, in 2017, the hotel is more glamorous than ever as it reopens on Wednesday after a four-year renovation.
A newly-fledged member of the luxury Rosewood Hotels & Resorts group, Hôtel de Crillon has undergone €200 million (£175 million) of cosmetic surgery over a period of four years.
The renovation features interior designs by iconic Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld.
"Hôtel de Crillon has always been known for its hosts who nurture warm and genuine relationships with guests, suppliers, and each other," said Marc Raffray, managing director of Hôtel de Crillon.
"This is what allows all our associates to offer the best of French hospitality, the best lifestyle from a country where it has been cultivated and maintained for centuries."
Hôtel de Crillon is where Marie-Antoinette took music lessons. It is where the first French-American treaty was signed in 1778. It has been a home from home for some of the world's most famous thinkers, writers, painters, entertainers, and singers — Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Charlie Chaplin and Madonna to name but a few.
Scroll down to see what a stay in the Crillon will entail today, almost 260 years from the hotel was built.
Bienvenue à l'Hôtel de Crillon. The sprawling residence occupies a corner of the Place de la Concorde, a literal stone's throw from the Champs-Élysées.
play
Bienvenue à l'Hôtel de Crillon. The sprawling residence occupies a corner of the Place de la Concorde, a literal stone's throw from the Champs-Élysées. (Rosewood Hotels and Resorts)
The palace was commissioned in 1758 by King Louis XV who hired 'the' architect of the time, Ange-Jacques Gabriel. Twenty years later, it was purchased by the Duke of Crillon who gave the building its name.
play
The palace was commissioned in 1758 by King Louis XV who hired 'the' architect of the time, Ange-Jacques Gabriel. Twenty years later, it was purchased by the Duke of Crillon who gave the building its name. (Rosewood Hotels and Resorts)
Source: Rosewood Hotels.
During the French Revolution, the palace was confiscated from the Duke. King Louis XVI was later hanged outside the building's doors.
play
During the French Revolution, the palace was confiscated from the Duke. King Louis XVI was later hanged outside the building's doors. (Rosewood Hotels and Resorts)
Source: BBC.
In March 1909, the palace finally opened as a hotel.
play
In March 1909, the palace finally opened as a hotel. (REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)
Source: Rosewood Hotels.
In the years since, Hôtel de Crillon has been visited by countless celebrities and world leaders including Madonna, Taylor Swift, and Theodore Roosevelt.
play
In the years since, Hôtel de Crillon has been visited by countless celebrities and world leaders including Madonna, Taylor Swift, and Theodore Roosevelt. (Rosewood Hotels and Resorts)
Sources: Robb Report, Paris tourist office.
Legendary American composer Leonard Bernstein was one such celebrity fan of the hotel. His omnipresence within the hotel earned the Bernstein a suite in his name. Here it is.
play
Legendary American composer Leonard Bernstein was one such celebrity fan of the hotel. His omnipresence within the hotel earned the Bernstein a suite in his name. Here it is. (Rosewood Hotels and Resorts)
“What a pleasure being once again on my terrace over Place de la Concorde," the musician once wrote in the hotel guest book. What a terrace it is.
play
“What a pleasure being once again on my terrace over Place de la Concorde," the musician once wrote in the hotel guest book. What a terrace it is. (Rosewood Hotels and Resorts)
Source: New York Times.
By 2013, though, the hotel was in dire need of a makeover. According to Marc Raffray, the hotel’s managing director, guests were using fans and leaving windows open in the summer as there was no air-conditioning.
play
By 2013, though, the hotel was in dire need of a makeover. According to Marc Raffray, the hotel’s managing director, guests were using fans and leaving windows open in the summer as there was no air-conditioning. (Rosewood Hotels and Resorts)
Source: New York Times.
Surprisingly for a hotel of the Crillon's status, there wasn't even a pool. That's been rectified now after a four-year refit. The glass ceiling looks up into the hotel garden...
play
Surprisingly for a hotel of the Crillon's status, there wasn't even a pool. That's been rectified now after a four-year refit. The glass ceiling looks up into the hotel garden... (REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)
Source: New York Times.
...where there are 35 varieties of plants and trees.
play
...where there are 35 varieties of plants and trees. (Rosewood Hotels and Resorts)
Source: New York Times.
The hotel's redesign is intended to make the residence airier, managing director Raffray told the New York Times: "I wanted to lighten up the hotel but make sure it still had soul."
play
The hotel's redesign is intended to make the residence airier, managing director Raffray told the New York Times: "I wanted to lighten up the hotel but make sure it still had soul." (Rosewood Hotels and Resorts)
Source: New York Times.
According to the president of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, Radha Arora, the renovations are designed to make the Crillon more welcoming. "Today, it’s still very much a luxury hotel, but it’s meant to impart the sense of being at the beautiful chateau of a good friend who happens to live in the center of Paris," he said.
play
According to the president of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, Radha Arora, the renovations are designed to make the Crillon more welcoming. "Today, it’s still very much a luxury hotel, but it’s meant to impart the sense of being at the beautiful chateau of a good friend who happens to live in the center of Paris," he said. (Rosewood Hotels and Resorts)
Karl Lagerfeld is among the designers that helped revitalise the hotel. Below is the Choupette room, featuring one of Lagerfeld's personally shot photos.
play
Karl Lagerfeld is among the designers that helped revitalise the hotel. Below is the Choupette room, featuring one of Lagerfeld's personally shot photos. (REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)
Source: Vogue.
Bespoke design does not come cheap, though, rooms at the Crillon start at €1,200...
play
Bespoke design does not come cheap, though, rooms at the Crillon start at €1,200... (REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)
Source: New York Times.
...while other more statelier spaces can cost up to €9,000 a night.
play
...while other more statelier spaces can cost up to €9,000 a night. (Rosewood Hotels and Resorts)
Source: Rosewood Hotels.
There's an elephant in the room: It happens to be a Baccarat crystal one, designed in 1878.
play
There's an elephant in the room: It happens to be a Baccarat crystal one, designed in 1878. (REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)
The Hôtel de Crillon is also the traditional host of the Bal des débutantes — a star-studded fashion event launched in the 1990s.
play
The Hôtel de Crillon is also the traditional host of the Bal des débutantes — a star-studded fashion event launched in the 1990s. (Rosewood Hotels and Resorts)
Source: Le Bal.
Debutantes are introduced to high society with a formal dance with their fathers. Here's Sylvester Stallone and daughter Sophia Rose leading the way in 2012. In 2005, le Bal was named one of the world's hottest parties by Forbes.
play
Debutantes are introduced to high society with a formal dance with their fathers. Here's Sylvester Stallone and daughter Sophia Rose leading the way in 2012. In 2005, le Bal was named one of the world's hottest parties by Forbes. (Gouhier Guibbaud Nebinger Orban / ABACA / PA Images)
Sources: Le Bal, Forbes.
The hotel is ideal for such flamboyant events. "I like the idea of a slightly theatrical arrival," Chahan Minassian, one of the interior designers, told Vogue.
play
The hotel is ideal for such flamboyant events. "I like the idea of a slightly theatrical arrival," Chahan Minassian, one of the interior designers, told Vogue. (Rosewood Hotels and Resorts)
Source: Vogue.
"To me, the Hotel Crillon is the embassy of Paris. When you cross the Place de la Concorde, there is no mistaking where you are," Minassian said.
play
"To me, the Hotel Crillon is the embassy of Paris. When you cross the Place de la Concorde, there is no mistaking where you are," Minassian said. (Rosewood Hotels and Resorts)
Source: Vogue.
Maybe it's the two-tonne marble bathtub...
play
Maybe it's the two-tonne marble bathtub... (REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)
...or the baldachin beds...
play
...or the baldachin beds... (Rosewood Hotels and Resorts)
But it's clear the grand hotel has retained the sentiment best summed up by French Caribbean musician Henri Salvador: "Paris is Champagne, Champagne is France and France is my heart so Hôtel de Crillon is my heart."
play
But it's clear the grand hotel has retained the sentiment best summed up by French Caribbean musician Henri Salvador: "Paris is Champagne, Champagne is France and France is my heart so Hôtel de Crillon is my heart." (REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)
Source: New York Times.