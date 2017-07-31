Lifestyle :  Nigeria is making headway in its battle against corruption according to a new ranking

Nigeria's rating on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) has improved after it exited the top ten for the first time in over a decade.

In the 2016 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) report, Nigeria placed 28th position in the latest ranking.

The CPI is a report which ranks 176 countries across the world on a scale of 0 to 100. Zero scale on the index indicates that “perceived to be highly corrupt” and 100 connotes “perceived to be very clean”.

Somalia was ranked the most corrupt country in the world. This would be the 10th straight year it has occupied the position.

Chairman of Transparency International (TI), Mr José Ugaz stated that: “in the most corrupt countries, we often see democracies in decline and a disturbing pattern of attempts to crack down on civil society, limit press freedom, and weaken the independence of the judiciary.”

“Corruption, bribery, theft and tax evasion, cost developing countries $1.26 trillion per year,” Ugaz said.

Libya, Guinea-Bissau, Angola, Eritrea, Burundi, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zimbabwe are ranked as the 10 most corrupt countries in Africa.

Meanwhile, Denmark was ranked as the least corrupt nation in the world. New Zealand, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland followed to occupy the five top less corrupt countries in the world.

The Corruption Perceptions Index conducted by Transparency International commenced in the year 1995.