Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Lifestyle :  Nigeria is making headway in its battle against corruption according to a new ranking

Lifestyle Nigeria is making headway in its battle against corruption according to a new ranking

  • Published: , Refreshed:

This is an acknowledgement of Nigerian government's efforts at curbing corruption in the country.

Corruption has been identified as the bane to Nigeria's development play Nigeria's battle against corruption seems to be working (fightcorruption.ng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigeria's rating on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) has improved after it exited the top ten for the first time in over a decade.

In the 2016 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) report, Nigeria placed 28th position in the latest ranking.

The CPI is a report which ranks 176 countries across the world on a scale of 0 to 100. Zero scale on the index indicates that “perceived to be highly corrupt” and 100 connotes “perceived to be very clean”.

Fighting corruption is one of the cardinal programme of President Buhari's administration play

Fighting corruption is one of the cardinal programme of President Buhari's administration

(Daily Trust)

Somalia was ranked the most corrupt country in the world. This would be the 10th straight year it has occupied the position.

Chairman of  Transparency International (TI), Mr José Ugaz stated that: “in the most corrupt countries, we often see democracies in decline and a disturbing pattern of attempts to crack down on civil society, limit press freedom, and weaken the independence of the judiciary.”

“Corruption, bribery, theft and tax evasion, cost developing countries $1.26 trillion per year,” Ugaz said.

Corruption is not only peculiar to Africa, it is a global issue. play

Corruption is not only peculiar to Africa, it is a global issue.

(WhistleBlower Security)

Libya, Guinea-Bissau, Angola, Eritrea, Burundi, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zimbabwe are ranked as the 10 most corrupt countries in Africa.

Meanwhile, Denmark was ranked as the least corrupt nation in the world. New Zealand, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland followed to occupy the five top less corrupt countries in the world.

The Corruption Perceptions Index conducted by Transparency International commenced in the year 1995.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle What happens to your body when you binge-watch too much TVbullet
2 Lifestyle The one local drink you need to try in 19 countries around...bullet
3 Lifestyle 'It is very scary': a Victoria's Secret model trainer was...bullet

Lifestyle

null
Lifestyle This is what it's like to go on London's floating hot tub boat ride
null
Lifestyle You can now use your fingerprint as a boarding pass on select Delta flights
null
Lifestyle We went to the world’s first rooftop vineyard — here’s what it’s like
null
Lifestyle This French castle can be yours for $17 million — take a look inside