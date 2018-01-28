Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Lifestyle :  Meghan Markle is defying another tradition and will make a speech at her wedding to Prince Harry

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

  • Meghan Markle has apparently said she will make a speech after her wedding to Price Harry.
  • The couple's Royal wedding will happen on May 19.


Meghan Markle is no stranger to breaking Royal wedding traditions. According to the Times, she is about to defy another one, and will make a speech at her wedding reception.

In Britain, traditionally the groom, father of the bride, and the best man make speeches after the wedding. It is not common for the bride to say anything, but it does happen sometimes.

The Times reported that Markle, a former actress, will deliver a speech after the ceremony on May 19 this year. It will be an affectionate tribute to her new husband, Harry, and will include thanks to the Queen and her family.

Markle's father, Thomas, is very private and apparently not making a speech. But he is expected to walk his daughter down the aisle.

"She wants to have the chance to thank her husband and everyone who has supported them," a source told the Times. "Harry thinks it's a great idea."

