Lifestyle :  Luis Suarez joined Lionel Messi on his incredibly luxurious £3,900-a-night Caribbean honeymoon — take a look inside

Childhood sweethearts and long-term partners Lionel "Leo" Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo were married in a star-studded wedding bash attended by football royalty and manned by 450 police officers in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina earlier this month — and their honeymoon has proven just as glamorous.

The couple are understood to have stayed with their two sons Mateo and Thiago at the "very private" three-bedroom Sea Star Villa at Rosewood's Jumby Bay Resort on the Caribbean island of Antigua, according to the Daily Mail.

Current room rates available online suggest the luxury villa, which is spread across some 4,150 square feet, costs upwards of $5,000 (£3,900) a night. It benefits from beachfront sea views, a private beach, and comes equipped with a 50' x 20' heated private pool and jacuzzi.

The 30-year-old Argentine, who is considered to be one of the best football players in the world, was the third highest-paid athlete in the world last year, bringing in $80 million (£62 million) in salary and endorsements. So, budget didn't seem to be an issue.

The newlywed couple took advantage of their own private beach at their £3,900-a-night villa.

The resort looked like paradise on earth.

The happy couple were even paid a surprise visit from fellow football legend Luis Suarez and wife Sofia Balbi, who also attended their wedding in Argentina.

They are the latest couple to get on board the "buddymoon" trend of taking friends and family on a honeymoon.

A video of Messi and Suarez playing with a football in one of the pools has already been liked on Instagram nearly 8.5 million times.

The pair are due back for pre-season training with Barcelona later this week.

The family's lunch location looked pretty relaxing.

Antonella captioned this photo showing sons Mateo and Thiago at sunset saying: "The most beautiful present that life has given us!"

And the family looked blissfully happy as they headed home on a private jet.