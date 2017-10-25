Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Lifestyle :  Londoners are dining in festive igloos by the Thames that have blankets and a waiter button

Lifestyle Londoners are dining in festive igloos by the Thames that have blankets and a waiter button

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

London restaurant Coppa Club has launched its festive dining igloos by the Thames for the second year, but this time they're slightly different.

Last year’s igloos were bought online for £650 each, but they proved quite difficult to operate, so Coppa Club decided to make their own.

The new versions are made from timber beams and perspex and have sliding doors.

They are heated to keep guests warm. There's also blankets to snuggle in and a button to call a waiter to the igloo.

As soon as the igloos launched, the restaurant was overwhelmed by customers trying to get a spot. They had to hire 10 extra staff to cope with demand.

The igloos are fully booked until mid-January 2018, but three of them are available for walk-ins.

Produced and filmed by Claudia Romeo

Top 3

1 Military strength These 10 African countries have the most powerful...bullet
2 Rick Ross American hip-hop star was super excited after receiving a...bullet
3 Tragedy A Nigerian university has hired snake charmers to deal with...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Sex education Uganda will now teach sex education to 3-year-olds
Kate William Harry
Lifestyle Kate, William, and Harry are hiring someone to run their social media — here's how you can apply
Passports
Lifestyle This is now the most powerful passport in the world
null
Lifestyle A diamond company is raffling off an 18-course Michelin-star dinner on a private jet as part of a luxury trip for two to Singapore — and tickets cost less than £2