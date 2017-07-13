Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Lifestyle :  Lidl is selling an Aperol knockoff called 'Bitterol' for half the price of the real thing

Lifestyle Lidl is selling an Aperol knockoff called 'Bitterol' for half the price of the real thing

  • Published:

The budget supermarket chain's purse-friendly version of the popular Italian aperitif can be used as the main component of an Aperol Spritz.

null play

null

(Shutterstock/By matej_z)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Budget supermarket chain Lidl is known for its value alternatives of most major food brands and award-winning wines.

Now it has upped its game with a purse-friendly version of the popular Italian aperitif and main component of the Insta-worthy cocktail of the hour, Aperol Spritz.

'Bitterol' landed on shelves in UK stores on Thursday July 13 for just £7.99. play

'Bitterol' landed on shelves in UK stores on Thursday July 13 for just £7.99.

(Lidl)

Bottles of the 70cl "Bitterol" landed on shelves in UK stores on Thursday July 13 for only £7.99, which works out almost half the price of other retailers, such as Tesco and Waitrose, where it costs £15 a bottle.

The retro aperitif is made with a mixture of herbs and a touch of orange, which makes for a refreshing taste, perfect for the summer months.

Lidl’s spirits expert Tristan Stephenson commented: "The lost art of the aperitivo is currently experiencing a renaissance and there’s no better time to enjoy one than the summer."

"Whilst Bitterol is delicious served over ice with a slice of orange and fresh mint garnish, it’s equally tasty in a classic spritz: mix two parts Bitterol with two parts Prosseco and one part soda water. Bitterol is a true taste of Italy, even if the weather doesn’t play ball."

So if you'll need a drink in hand while you watch the Wimbledon final al fresco or you're planning a party for the finale of Love Island, get down to Lidl while stocks last.

You can even use Lidl’s Prosecco Treviso DOC Frizzante 2016, a steal at just £5.25, to make the cocktail.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle Africans abuse of the opioid Tramadol has the United...bullet
2 Lifestyle People who drink more coffee may have a reduced risk of...bullet
3 Lifestyle Luis Suarez joined Lionel Messi on his incredibly...bullet

Lifestyle

venus williams
Lifestyle Venus Williams tells us how she manages to be a top-ranked athlete and run a business at the same time
Queen Elizbaeth II and Prince Philip met with King Felipe VI of Spain and his wife Queen Letizia. They posed for a photograph on Horse Guards Parade in central London.
Lifestyle PHOTOS: Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain meet the Queen during their pageant-filled visit to Britain
null
Lifestyle Inside London’s first all vegan supermarket – where an egg substitute powder costs £7
Suite 5000, on the 50th floor of the Mandarin Oriental, New York, costs at least £28,000 per night. It offers guests access to personal stylists and a wardrobe overseen by Dior.
Lifestyle The 17 most expensive hotel suites in the world — including one that costs £62,300 a night