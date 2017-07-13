Lifestyle :  Lidl is selling a drink almost identical to Aperol — called 'Bitterol' — for half the price of the real thing

Budget supermarket chain Lidl is known for its value alternatives of most major food brands and award-winning wines.

Now it has upped its game with a purse-friendly version of the popular Italian aperitif and main component of the Insta-worthy cocktail of the hour, Aperol Spritz.

Bottles of the 70cl "Bitterol" landed on shelves in UK stores on Thursday July 13 for only £7.99, which works out almost half the price of other retailers, such as Tesco and Waitrose, where it costs £15 a bottle.

The retro aperitif is made with a mixture of herbs and a touch of orange, which makes for a refreshing taste, perfect for the summer months.

Lidl’s spirits expert Tristan Stephenson commented: "The lost art of the aperitivo is currently experiencing a renaissance and there’s no better time to enjoy one than the summer."

"Whilst Bitterol is delicious served over ice with a slice of orange and fresh mint garnish, it’s equally tasty in a classic spritz: mix two parts Bitterol with two parts Prosseco and one part soda water. Bitterol is a true taste of Italy, even if the weather doesn’t play ball."

So if you'll need a drink in hand while you watch the Wimbledon final al fresco or you're planning a party for the finale of Love Island, get down to Lidl while stocks last.

You can even use Lidl’s Prosecco Treviso DOC Frizzante 2016, a steal at just £5.25, to make the cocktail.