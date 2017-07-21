Lifestyle :  Justin Bieber has been barred from performing in China

Justin Bieber has just been barred from performing in China — and it's too late now to say sorry.

Bieber is travelling to Asia for the latest leg of his Purpose World Tour, but no venues in mainland China have been set for his performances.

One fan wrote to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture, asking why an artist of such "extraordinary" talents was not performing in China.

The Bureau responded on its official website, saying: "Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign singer."

"As far as we are concerned, he has engaged in a series of bad behaviours, both in his social life and during a previous performance in China, which caused discontent among the public," it added.

The culture ministry may be referring to Bieber's eyebrow-raising visit to China in 2013 on his Believe tour. During the trip, he was pictured being carried up the Great Wall of China by his bodyguards.

Other misdemeanours include being arrested in Miami three years ago for driving a Lamborghini under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The Bureau's response concluded, though, with a glimmer of hope for Chinese fans: "We hope Justin Bieber is able to improve his conduct as he grows up and will once again find public favour."

The singer whose remix of "Despacito" recently helped the track become the most streamed song of all time joins a long list of "controversial" artists barred from the world's most populous country. In 2006, rapper Jay-Z was barred from performing in China because his lyrics contained too many profanities.

Bob Dylan was also barred in 2010 because of his music's links to counterculture. He was allowed back in 2011 with a preapproved set list, however.