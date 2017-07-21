Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Lifestyle :  Justin Bieber has been barred from performing in China

Lifestyle Justin Bieber has been barred from performing in China

  • Published:

It is too late now for Justin Bieber to say sorry.

Not in China: Bieber barred. play

Not in China: Bieber barred.

(Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Justin Bieber has just been barred from performing in China — and it's too late now to say sorry.

Bieber is travelling to Asia for the latest leg of his Purpose World Tour, but no venues in mainland China have been set for his performances.

One fan wrote to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture, asking why an artist of such "extraordinary" talents was not performing in China.

The Bureau responded on its official website, saying: "Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign singer."

"As far as we are concerned, he has engaged in a series of bad behaviours, both in his social life and during a previous performance in China, which caused discontent among the public," it added.

Justin Bieber's brush with the law in 2014 may have influenced the decision to bar him from performing in China. play

Justin Bieber's brush with the law in 2014 may have influenced the decision to bar him from performing in China.

(Wikimedia Commons)

The culture ministry may be referring to Bieber's eyebrow-raising visit to China in 2013 on his Believe tour. During the trip, he was pictured being carried up the Great Wall of China by his bodyguards.

Other misdemeanours include being arrested in Miami three years ago for driving a Lamborghini under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The Bureau's response concluded, though, with a glimmer of hope for Chinese fans: "We hope Justin Bieber is able to improve his conduct as he grows up and will once again find public favour."

The singer whose remix of "Despacito" recently helped the track become the most streamed song of all time joins a long list of "controversial" artists barred from the world's most populous country. In 2006, rapper Jay-Z was barred from performing in China because his lyrics contained too many profanities.

Bob Dylan was also barred in 2010 because of his music's links to counterculture. He was allowed back in 2011 with a preapproved set list, however.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle Why rich Nigerians and celebrities are obsessed with flying...bullet
2 Lifestyle Chocolate massages are actual beauty treatments – this is...bullet
3 Lifestyle How Drake and an ex-banker created a luxury whiskey that...bullet

Lifestyle

null
Lifestyle Inside the most expensive beach hut in the UK, which is on sale for £280,000 despite not having running water, electricity, or a toilet
null
Lifestyle How to know if you have a toxic partner, according to a dating expert
null
Lifestyle This ride swings you 1,300 feet over a canyon and it's absolutely terrifying
The Queen with Canada's Governor General David Johnson at Canada House in London.
Lifestyle Canada's Governor General 'thought perhaps it was appropriate to breach protocol' when he touched the Queen to stop her from stumbling on 'slippy' carpet