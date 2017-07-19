Lifestyle :  'Is Liverpool University fake?' and 'Why do I fancy my lecturer?': The hilarious most-Googled questions by UK university students

Flying the nest to start uni is a daunting prospect.
A-level students across the UK are preparing to take one of the biggest steps of their lives — flying the nest to start university.
The prospect is a daunting one and it's understandable that you might have a few burning questions about what uni life is really like.
However, it appears these questions don't go away even once you're settled in.
Student accommodation hall company Liberty Living teamed up with Google Autocomplete to unearth the top Google searches from students at university — and they're pretty hilarious.
The research was performed to try and better understand the questions, worries, and preconceptions that perspective students have about entering higher education.
Business Insider has picked a selection of the best for your entertainment.
The infographic below shows the regional breakdown of what UK students have been searching for.