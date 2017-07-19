Lifestyle :  'Is Liverpool University fake?' and 'Why do I fancy my lecturer?': The hilarious most-Googled questions by UK university students

A-level students across the UK are preparing to take one of the biggest steps of their lives — flying the nest to start university.

The prospect is a daunting one and it's understandable that you might have a few burning questions about what uni life is really like.

However, it appears these questions don't go away even once you're settled in.

Student accommodation hall company Liberty Living teamed up with Google Autocomplete to unearth the top Google searches from students at university — and they're pretty hilarious.

The research was performed to try and better understand the questions, worries, and preconceptions that perspective students have about entering higher education.

Business Insider has picked a selection of the best for your entertainment.

Why do I fancy my lecturer?

Are law students hot?

Does Durham University have a Harry Potter course?

Is Leeds Uni full of rahs?

Is Liverpool University fake?

Are medical students attractive?

Why does my lecturer stare at me?

Why are art students weird?

Is university like Fresh Meat?

Why are art students pretentious?

Is Aberdeen in Edinburgh?

Is Leeds University in London?

Does greater Manchester exist?

What’s Swansea is it an animal?

Are English degrees pointless?

Are Science students smarter than Arts students?

Is Sports Science a Mickey Mouse degree?

Do Cambridge students get criticism?

Is Oxford older than the Aztecs?

Will university change me?

Are students dumber today?

See the full list here.

The infographic below shows the regional breakdown of what UK students have been searching for.