Lifestyle :  Inside the most expensive beach hut in the UK, which is on sale for £280,000 despite not having running water, electricity, or a toilet

A beach hut in Mudeford, Christchurch, that has no toilet, running water, or mains electricity has just gone on the market for £280,000.

The wooden cabin is, however, rather luxurious inside.

The 16.7 x 10.2 foot stylish hut comfortably sleeps four, and has a built-in mezzanine floor which doubles as a private sleeping area with a real bed.

Opening onto a sandy beach, "Hut 78" sits in a sought-after location conveniently close to the harbour, and will be availabl to move into in September 2017.

Hut 78 has been upgraded with double glazed windows and timber and glass bi-fold doors. The kitchen is equipped with all the mod-cons you might find at a normal guesthouse. The hut is solar-powered with a 12-volt fridge and bottle gas for cooking.

The front doors open onto a sandy beach and entertainment area.

It's located in a prime beach spot close to the harbour, "a short stroll from the ferry landing stage, with the harbour to the front providing a good area for mooring a small RIB in the shallow water."

The hut would comfortably sleep a party of four. It even has a built-in mezzanine floor which provides a cosy private sleeping area with a double bed, accessible via a wooden staircase.

However, it doesn't have a toilet.

Most of the beach huts along the stretch don't, according to Andy Denison of Denisons estate agent in Christchurch, who is handling the sale. Most owners rely on the communal toilet block, although some people have chosen to use camping toilets.

Denison told Business Insider: "Last year we sold 12 beach huts ranging from £180,000 to £280,000, depending on the spec.

"This one's quite high-end and is in a great position at the front of the harbour. The last one I sold was for around £260,000, but it wasn't in as much of a soughtafter location."