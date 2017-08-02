Lifestyle :  Inside the extravagant 3-day millionaire wedding of a Hong Kong it-girl and her financier fiancé in a stunning Italian setting

Hong Kong "it girl" and fashionista Feiping Chang married her financier fiancé Lincoln Li in an elaborate three-day affair in June.

The ceremony took place in front of 130 guests at an idyllic setting in Capri, on Italy's Amalfi coast — the bride's favourite holiday destination.

A cover shoot and in-depth interview with the couple has recently been published in Hong Kong Tatler, giving readers an insight into the lavish event.

"I've always loved Capri — it's one of my favourite summer destinations. It's my happy place," Feiping told the magazine.

"It's a really beautiful and magical spot, and I always knew that one day if I were to get married, I would want to do it there."

The three-day bash consisted of a Capri-style "welcome dinner" at renowned restaurant Da Paolino, followed by a beach day at glamorous club Nerano, and culminating in the big day at a stunning secluded villa on a clifftop overlooking the harbour, where they were the first people ever to be allowed to marry.

Scroll down for a sneak peek inside the luxurious affair, complete with four stunning designer dresses, a dessert room, wedding cake made from 15 kilos of fresh wild strawberries and an incredibly glamorous guestlist.

The lavish ceremony kicked off with a welcome dinner for guests at Da Paolino, a famous restaurant in Capri, which is decorated with dozens of lemon trees.

Her best friend Harris Chan, a designer at Hong Kong high fashion brand Moiselle made her "welcome gown." The lemon print fabric was hand drawn and customised with the couples' names entwined in lemon flowers.

At the welcome dinner guests were treated to a standout burrata dish. The table was arranged with tile name places and centrepieces made with real lemons.

The second day of the affair was spent at Feiping's favourite beach club Nerano. The bride is pictured below in a bright Dolce & Gabbana two-piece with her sister and bridesmaid Catherine Chang...

...After which the bridal party began preparations for the final and most extravagant celebration.

Dramatic Italian landscape served as a backdrop to the wedding ceremony held at Villa Lysis. The decoration theme was "Garden of Eden." White flowers were hung high from trees and even covered the floor.

Securing the venue took some persuading of the Italian government, Feiping told Tatler, because no wedding has ever been allowed to talk place there. The couple even went to the trouble of building a bridge to link the villa to the rooftop.

Feiping's couture wedding gown was designed by Italian fashion designer Giambattista Valli, she affectionately calls him "the king of tulle."

Her eight bridesmaids had different variations of white lace dresses.

Luxury local florist Domenico Ruggiero from Capri Flor was responsible for the floral arrangements, which did not disappoint at the reception area. Flowers hung low over long white tables. Friends joked that the couple had outdone Kim and Kanye in the decor stakes.

Feiping mingled with her glamorous guests. Below, Hong Kong actress Tina Leung, one of Feiping's friends, poses in a video shared on Instagram which has already been viewed over 3.5 million times.

There was lots of selfie taking among the guests.

They were more than happy to share photos using the hashtag #feiandlincoln in their Instagram shots.

The couple built a temporary kitchen for the lavish bash. Feiping said "We had a very simple three-course menu — crowd-pleasing Italian food that we knew everybody would like, accompanied by wine from the region." The intricately designed table setting consisted of handcrafted edible white flowers, leaves, and custom plates designed by Laboratorio Paravicini.

There was also en entire dessert room, complete with a profiterole tower and an array of other sweet treats, adorned in yet more flowers.

Naturally, the bride had a dress change for the reception party. She slipped in to something a little more appropriate for meeting and greeting their guests, champagne in hand.

DJ Fabio Vuotto played the reception party.

The triple layer wedding was assembled by four chefs live on the dance floor. They used over 15 kilos of fresh wild strawberries.

The night ended in a firework display out on the Tyrrhenian Sea.

All of the guests received custom-designed goodie bags packed with Capri memorabilia to remember the extravagant affair.

And by the looks of things, the couple also left in style.