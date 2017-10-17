Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Lifestyle :  Inside NUNdos — London's soup restaurant run by nuns where everything is free

  Published:

A group of sisters from the Daughters of Divine Charity in Norfolk recently left rural England to open a restaurant in trendy Shoreditch.

All the food that's served is free of charge, but under one condition: diners must leave their phones to the side and communicate face-to-face with nuns and other people around them.

The menu includes chicken and lentil soup, bread, and biscuits.

The restaurant, which is open for a short time from Tuesday, October 17 to Thursday, October 19, at the White Rabbit in Shoreditch, is being filmed for a new Channel 5 series, "Bad Habits: Holy Orders."

Produced and filmed by Claudia Romeo.

