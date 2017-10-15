Lifestyle :  I went on the Tom Brady diet and his 'avocado ice cream' was the worst thing about it

We tried the avocado ice cream that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says is part of his diet. Brady included the recipe for the ice cream in his new book "The TB 12 Method." During a week of trying out the workouts and diet regimen touted in the book, I attempted to make the avocado ice cream using ingredients I bought from Whole Foods. Following is a transcript of the video:

Graham Flanagan: It's time for the avocado ice cream that we’ve heard so much about. This is what it’s supposed to look like when it's done. So we’ll see.



What we have here is about $70 worth of Whole Foods groceries. You've got a coconut. Cashews. Dates, avocado, cacao powder. Basically, you just take all this and blend it together.



[1 avocado, 1.5 cup of dates, .5 cup of cashews, 1 cup of raw cacao powder]



This seems unhealthy. So much chocolate. It's all in here, but the coconut is the problem. I'm not really sure how to open this. I've never had to open a coconut because I’m not Tom Hanks in “Cast Away.”



Camera person: Please don’t cut off your hand. I don’t want to go to emergency care right now.



Flanagan: So, the coconut-opening is not going very well. I think what I'm gonna do is use some coconut milk.



It does look sort of ice cream-y. Okay, there it is. You can still see some avocado there. So, I put it in the freezer, and I’m just gonna let it freeze overnight.



[9 hours later …]



That looks sort of like ice cream. Let’s give it a try. Okay, here goes. I’m not crazy about it. It's just too much of that chocolate. Too much of the chocolate cacao powder, I think. It just makes it sort of — almost inedible.



[I wanted to let someone else try it]



So we've got Will — Will Wei is gonna try the avocado ice cream.



Will Wei: I feel like this is more — closer to a frozen bowl of chili than ice cream.



Flanagan: I wouldn’t take that big of a bite.



Wei: No?



Flanagan: Whatever you want to do …



Wei: I’m gonna do it.



Flanagan: Oh, God. Oh, God.



Wei: It’s bitter. The cashews are chewy, which is a problem. The texture is nothing like ice cream. It’s cold. That's the closest it is to ice cream, I think. That’s it. I don't know what I'm eating right now.



Flanagan: Sorry, man.



Wei: Brutal.



