Lifestyle :  How Instagram's 'Rich Kids of Switzerland' spend their fortunes

In June, we took a sneak peak into the lives of the Rich Kids of Hong Kong through an Instagram page which posts photos showing how Asia's elite spend their money.

"Rich Kids of..." has become somewhat of a brand in and of itself, inspiring TV shows, websites, and books — as well as a variety of Instagram pages, showcasing the lives of wealthy youngsters around the world.

And what better place to look than Switzerland, the most expensive country to live in Europe which is also home to the world's most expensive school (and the world's most expensive Big Mac)?

The @richkidsofswiss Instagram account claims to feature the "Life Of the Untouchable Rich Kids from Switzerland."

From watches and fast cars to Champagne — or a healthy mix of all three — scroll down for a look at the lives of the Swiss elite.

For the richest kids in Switzerland, choosing which car to take out on the town is a big decision.

Almost as big as deciding what watch to wear.

Often, a Porsche — and a Hermes handbag — will do.

Lamborghinis are also pretty popular, however.

Even their pets ride in them.

Cars are a pretty popular birthday present. This 18-year-old received a Range Rover in celebration.

A picture of this Lamborghini gift came with the caption: "Thanks daddy for the present!"

Having a car with lots of space is important when it comes to shopping.

However, private jets are a bit more roomy.

They also mean you can take off to more exclusive destinations.

Flying by private jet also means you can eat while you travel. This guy chose to pair his McDonald's with Champagne.

Champagne seems to feature in most things the rich Swiss kids do.

You can't fly on a private jet without it.

This French skiing holiday came with everything Moët.

They even appear to bathe in the stuff.

And of course it's part of their meals. This "hangover breakfast of champions" involved Champagne on Lucky Charms.

As for how they pay for all that bubbly? While we can't speak for all rich kids, this picture captioned "Thanks for the pocket money dad" gives us a hint.