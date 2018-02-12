Lifestyle :  Harry and Meghan have revealed the itinerary for their royal wedding — here's what time it will start where you live

news

Kensington Palace has revealed details of the schedule for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day, which will take place at St George's Chapel on Saturday, May 19.

The palace said in a tweet: "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received since announcing their engagement.

"They are looking forward to the day and to being able to share their celebrations with the public and wanted to share the following details about their wedding on May 19th with you."

The wedding service will begin at midday, meaning it's unlikely to clash with the 2018 FA Cup Final that falls on the same date, but that usually kicks off later in the day, according to The Guardian.

Kensington Palace also offered a glimpse inside the chapel in the tweet:

It added that the Dean of Windsor will conduct the service and the Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate as the couple make their vows.

At 1 p.m. Harry and Meghan will embark on a carriage procession from St George's Chapel through Windsor Town returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk, which will offer some members of the public a glimpse of the newly married couple.

"They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," the Palace said.

There will be a reception for the couple and their guests from the congregation at St George's Hall following the service.

Here's a photo inside St George's Hall:

Kensington Palace also revealed that Prince Charles will host a private evening reception for the couple and their close friends and family later that evening.

