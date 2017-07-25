Lifestyle :  From Times Square to the Las Vegas Strip, this is what it costs to light 7 of the brightest landmarks in the world for a year

The lights of Times Square are certainly something to see if you find yourself in New York City — but have you ever thought about what it costs to keep the popular tourist location lit all year?

Lighting specialists Festive Lights investigated the most brightly lit landmarks in the world to estimate how much it costs — and how much energy is used — to light them.

While some manage to keep their costs surprisingly low, the most expensive landmark to run costs a whopping £960,000 per day.

Scroll down to see what is costs to light seven of the most spectularly lit landmarks in the world for an entire year, ranked in ascending order by cost.

Christmas Light Display at Petrie Plaza Mall, Canberra — £3,325.

The largest Christmas light display in the world, which last year ran for 35 days, uses 1.2 million LEDs and 75 miles of cable, costing around £95 for 0.78 megawatts per day.

Blackpool Illuminations — £50,028.

The illuminations only shine for 66 nights of the year — this year from September 1 to November 5 — using around 15 megawatts of electricity and costing £758 to run per day.

Spectra Light & Water Show, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore — £107,100.

Running nearly every night of the year (with the exceptions of a few public holidays), Spectra at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore is one of the most impressive light shows in the world. It uses energy efficient bulbs, therefore using only 2.5 megawatts, costing £300 per day to run.

Ain Dubai Ferris Wheel, Bluewaters Island, Dubai UAE — £569,400.

It may still be under construction, but Bluewaters Island is set to be lit every night, complete with the world's largest Ferris wheel at 210 metres, with 48 well-lit capsules and an 80 metre LED advertising screen. The wheel alone is expected to use around 14 megawatts of energy, costing £1,560 per day.

Eiffel Tower — £963,600.

The Eiffel Tower may be one of the most famous glowing landmarks in the world, lit by 20,000 light bulbs, but it has a relatively low energy expenditure at 22 megawatts and £2,640 per day.

Times Square — £7.1 million.

The second most expensive landmark on the list, Times Square has 55 giant LED displays, so it's not surprising that it costs £19,320 per day to run, using 161 megawatts.

Las Vegas Strip — £350.4 million.

Shining incredibly brightly every night of the year, the MGM hotel alone has a vast electricity bill of $100,000 (£76,822) each month, according to Festive Lights. In total, the Las Vegas Strip uses around 8,000 megawatts of electricity per day — costing up to £960,000, 365 days a year.