Lifestyle :  Conor McGregor hosted an insanely extravagant party at an Irish castle for his son's christening — take a look

UFC star Conor McGregor is known for his extravagant ways, whether it's his pre-fight antics or living it up and yacht-scouting in Ibiza.

And the party he threw with his 29-year-old girlfriend Dee Devlin for their son Conor Jr's christening was no exception.

According to MailOnline, the ceremony and celebration took place at the exclusive 560-acre Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin — the same location where David and Victoria Beckham got married.

They invited more than 100 guests, including McGregor's coaches John Kavanagh and Owen Roddy.

McGregor shared photos of the occasion to his 20.6 million Instagram followers on Monday.

He titled the photos "Mac Land," the name of the fantasy world he created for Conor Jr. (Click the arrows on each post for more pictures).

Mac land A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Oct 16, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

Conor Jr certainly seemed amazed by the whole thing.

More from #ConorMcGregor son's christening Posted by @theoriginaldatvegasgyrl A post shared by www.DATVegasgyrl.com (@www_datvegasgyrl_com) on Oct 16, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT

The castle was surrounded by fairground rides.

The family even took a spin on a ferris wheel.

Farm animals were also hired out to keep mini-McGregor smiling.

There were also fire-breathers, fireworks, and a statue of a lion, according to The Daily Mail.

McGregor also used the occasions to promote August McGregor, the new menswear brand he created along with luxury purveyor David August which is set to launch in January.

Devlin and McGregor got together in 2008, and had Conor Jr in May.

Conor Jr's Christening! @augustxmcgregor A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Oct 16, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

McGregor and his family have truly been living life to the fullest since he lost the heavily anticipated boxing rules mega-fight against Floyd Mayweather in August.

As part of a holiday in Ibiza, McGregor — who was enjoying life aboard boats and yachts himself — spotted the £360 million "Sailing Yacht A," one of the largest private sailing yachts in the world owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko, sailing in the crystalline waters of Formentera — and he shared his experience scouting out the yacht with his Instagram followers.

While the island life seems to suit him, he's expected to return to the UFC world soon to fight interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.