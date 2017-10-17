Lifestyle :  Conor McGregor hosted an insanely extravagant party at an Irish castle for his son's christening — take a look

Welcome to Mac Land.
UFC star Conor McGregor is known for his extravagant ways, whether it's his pre-fight antics or living it up and yacht-scouting in Ibiza.
And the party he threw with his 29-year-old girlfriend Dee Devlin for their son Conor Jr's christening was no exception.
According to MailOnline, the ceremony and celebration took place at the exclusive 560-acre Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin — the same location where David and Victoria Beckham got married.
They invited more than 100 guests, including McGregor's coaches John Kavanagh and Owen Roddy.
McGregor shared photos of the occasion to his 20.6 million Instagram followers on Monday.
He titled the photos "Mac Land," the name of the fantasy world he created for Conor Jr. (Click the arrows on each post for more pictures).
Conor Jr certainly seemed amazed by the whole thing.
The castle was surrounded by fairground rides.
Father & son ..#emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==##THIS IS THE MAC LIFE THE King Life Follow#emo#77iP## @mcgregorfamilyface @thenotoriousmmaface @mcgregormmaface @thenotoriousmma @deedevlin1 #emo#0KE=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0LU=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0YI=###emo#0LU=## #emo#0Lc=###emo#0LA=## #emo#0L8=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YE=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0LU=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lw=###emo#0Lg=## #emo#0L0=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LI=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0Y8=###emo#0Lw=###emo#0Lg=## #emo#0LI=## #emo#0Lw=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Lk=## #emo#0LM=###emo#0YA=###emo#0YM=###emo#0L8=###emo#0L8=###emo#0LU=## Follow #emo#77iP## @thenotoriousmmaface @mcgregormmaface @mcgregorfamilyface #emo#0LI=###emo#0YE=###emo#0Y8=## #emo#0L0=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Y8=## #emo#0Lg=###emo#0L0=###emo#0YQ=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YA=###emo#0Lw=###emo#0LA=###emo#0YY=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Y8=## #emo#0YI=###emo#0L4=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Yw=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0L4=## #emo#0L4=## #emo#0Jo=###emo#0L4=###emo#0L0=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LU=## #emo#0Jw=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0JM=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LU=###emo#0LM=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LU=## #conormcgregor ##emo#0Lo=###emo#0L4=###emo#0L0=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YA=###emo#0Lw=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0LM=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LU=###emo#0LM=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YA=## #conormcgregor #ufc #martialarts #fight #fighters #TheMacLife #thenotorious #irish #ireland #russia #warmingup #traning #workout #mma #wrestling #wwe #bellator #instalike #video #box #boxing #kickboxing #kick #vines #sport #ready #movement #menshealth #floydmayweather
The family even took a spin on a ferris wheel.
Farm animals were also hired out to keep mini-McGregor smiling.
Father and son..family..#emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==##THIS IS THE MAC LIFE THE King Life Follow#emo#77iP## @thenotoriousmmaface @mcgregormmaface @thenotoriousmma @deedevlin1 #emo#0KE=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0LU=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0YI=###emo#0LU=## #emo#0Lc=###emo#0LA=## #emo#0L8=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YE=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0LU=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lw=###emo#0Lg=## #emo#0L0=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LI=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YE=###emo#0YI=###emo#0Y8=###emo#0Lw=###emo#0Lg=## #emo#0LI=## #emo#0Lw=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Lk=## #emo#0LM=###emo#0YA=###emo#0YM=###emo#0L8=###emo#0L8=###emo#0LU=## Follow #emo#77iP## @thenotoriousmmaface @mcgregormmaface #emo#0LI=###emo#0YE=###emo#0Y8=## #emo#0L0=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LI=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Y8=## #emo#0Lg=###emo#0L0=###emo#0YQ=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YA=###emo#0Lw=###emo#0LA=###emo#0YY=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Y8=## #emo#0YI=###emo#0L4=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0Yw=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0L4=## #emo#0L4=## #emo#0Jo=###emo#0L4=###emo#0L0=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LU=## #emo#0Jw=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0JM=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LU=###emo#0LM=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LU=## #conormcgregor ##emo#0Lo=###emo#0L4=###emo#0L0=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YA=###emo#0Lw=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0LM=###emo#0YA=###emo#0LU=###emo#0LM=###emo#0L4=###emo#0YA=## #conormcgregor #ufc #martialarts #fight #fighters #TheMacLife #thenotorious #irish #ireland #russia #warmingup #traning #workout #mma #wrestling #wwe #bellator #instalike #video #box #boxing #kickboxing #kick #vines #sport #ready #movement #menshealth #floydmayweather
There were also fire-breathers, fireworks, and a statue of a lion, according to The Daily Mail.
McGregor also used the occasions to promote August McGregor, the new menswear brand he created along with luxury purveyor David August which is set to launch in January.
I could not be prouder of Conor and all he has accomplished. Last night he responded to his foes by going 10 rounds in an epic fight. It has been such an honor getting to know @thenotoriousmma #emo#4oCT## the dedicated athlete, the showman and the family man. He has a huge heart, incredible passion and makes everyone around him better. Above all, he is a faithful friend. At David August, we believe in Conor and are so privileged to partner with him on the new August McGregor fashion brand. Conor has said "I'm going to the stars and then past them." We#emo#4oCZ##re excited to be along for the ride. #davidaugust #conormcgregor
Devlin and McGregor got together in 2008, and had Conor Jr in May.
McGregor and his family have truly been living life to the fullest since he lost the heavily anticipated boxing rules mega-fight against Floyd Mayweather in August.
As part of a holiday in Ibiza, McGregor — who was enjoying life aboard boats and yachts himself — spotted the £360 million "Sailing Yacht A," one of the largest private sailing yachts in the world owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko, sailing in the crystalline waters of Formentera — and he shared his experience scouting out the yacht with his Instagram followers.
The 360 million dollar "sailing yacht A" pulls up out the back garden this morning . "Sailing yacht A" its called. That's how you know the owner doesn't need to give a bollox about anything. Sailing yacht A. Most expensive sailing yacht in the world. 360mill. Owned by a Russian billionaire. Google it. Crazy!
While the island life seems to suit him, he's expected to return to the UFC world soon to fight interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.