Lifestyle :  Chocolate massages are actual beauty treatments – this is what it’s like to get a 'full body wrap'

Chocolate massages are actual beauty treatments – this is what it's like to get a 'full body wrap'

Chocolate massages are actual beauty treatments – this is what it's like to get a 'full body wrap'

The Chocolate Wrap at Ayurveda Pura Health Spa in London covers you entirely with chocolate and then, as the name itself suggests, wraps you in a shiny foil – leaving you looking like a giant Kit Kat.

It’s done with dark chocolate mixed with nourishing oils and it's built around the idea that chocolate can be beneficial for your skin.

"Dark chocolate has got the effects of being a very good antioxidant," Ayurveda Pura co-founder Dr. Deepa Apté told Business Insider UK. "Through that, it actually helps to strengthen the immune system and firm the skin. It also has an anti-ageing property or quality, or even an anti-cellulite effect."

The chocolate wrap comes from Ayurveda, an ancient Indian natural healing system. It costs between £70-90.

The benefits of rubbing chocolate all over your body haven’t been scientifically proven. However, several studies suggest eating cocoa can be good for your health.

Produced by Claudia Romeo. Filmed by David Ibekwe.

